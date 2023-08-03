IDF officer indicted for trafficking cocaine, stolen weapons

An IDF officer bearing the rank of captain was indicted on Wednesday for drug trafficking and weapons smuggling by military authorities.

The indictment was filed against him after an investigation conducted by military police. The indictment claims that the officer sold a cocaine-type drug on three different occasions to military police agents over a period of two and a half months, for which the officer received NIS 100,000 in exchange.

Additionally, seven hand grenades were discovered in the officer's house after a search of the place was conducted.

The military prosecution requested the court arrest the officer until legal proceedings in his case are finished. The officer, who was arrested last month, will be kept in detention until next Tuesday. He had already remained in custody throughout the investigation until the indictment was filed.

Other instances of drug dealing in Israel

12 people were arrested in July on suspicion of drug trafficking, Walla reported. The drugs had a total value that equaled hundreds of thousands of shekels. Initial suspicions reported that the trades took place in Israel's southern regions and that the raid on their homes took place at the end of an undercover investigation that lasted for about three months.

An IDF soldier [Illustrative] (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

The suspects were all in their twenties and would come to the southern regions, in particular to Kiryat Gat from all over the country - in order to deal and distribute drugs.

Amir Bohbot/Walla contributed to this report.