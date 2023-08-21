WATCH: Hebron terror attack victims Batsheva Nigri laid to rest

Batsheva Nigri's funeral began on Monday night after she was murdered in a terrorist attack in Hebron that morning.

Mourning the loss of a preschool teacher killed by terror

The funeral began with obituaries in Beit Hagai where Nigri lived and then the procession was set to make its way to Kfar Etzion where she would be buried.

Two rounds of obituaries were planned. In Beit Hagai, the settlement's rabbi, Nigri's friend, mother-in-law, and husband were set to speak.

In Kfar Etzion, obituaries would be given by Nigri's daughter, mother, brother, sisters, niece, and another friend.