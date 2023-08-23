The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

When do criminal gangs cross the line into terrorist organizations? -analysis

A criminal gang from the Arab community in Northern Israel recently assassinated a local council candidate, leaders of the nearby Druze community want it to be considered terrorism.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: AUGUST 23, 2023 18:32
Police at the scene of a shooting in Tira. August 22, 2023 (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Police at the scene of a shooting in Tira. August 22, 2023
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Arab sector criminal violence crossed a “red line” with the assassination of the Tira municipality director-general, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday — and based on Netanyahu and other political responses, the realm that these gangs may have crossed into is that of terrorism.

Abed Al-Rahman Kashu’s murder was followed closely by the killing of local council presidential candidate Ghazi Saab in Abu Snan on Tuesday night. 

Before the second murder of an Israeli politician in as many days, Netanyahu described Arab Israeli citizens as living under “internal terrorism.”

Netanyahu wasn’t the only leader to describe the recent events as terrorism. Israeli Druze leader Skeikh Mowafaq Tarif said that the murder of Saab was an act of terrorism — like Netanyahu, he also said that it crossed all “red lines.”

Terrorism is a word often employed in political rhetoric to impart the emotional gravity of an incident, but while there is no universally agreed-upon definition of terrorism, there are a few generally agreed-upon characteristics.

PRESIDENT ISAAC HERZOG with Druze spiritual leader Mowafaq Tarif (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO) PRESIDENT ISAAC HERZOG with Druze spiritual leader Mowafaq Tarif (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Terrorism is described by Reichman University professor Boaz Ganor as the deliberate targeting of civilians with violence by a non-state actor in order to achieve political goals.

The criminal gangs that have risen to power most certainly are using violence against civilians, no doubt having killed many among the number of the 150 people slain in the Arab sector since the year began.

The major challenge to the assertion that Arab Israelis are the targets of terrorism is the motivation of the criminal groups.

The targets, political figures, may suggest political motivation, but it is just as likely that it was financial — They may have been men who would have interfered with their business.

Criminal gangs have infiltrated local councils

Yet Netanyahu and National Unity MK Benny Gantz seem to have indicated in their statements on the recent events that there was concern that the criminal groups were seeking control of local authorities. This could be considered a political enterprise. Indeed, police announced on August 14 that they arrested a local council head from Ramesh who had been part of a crime family.

Until the police investigation into the motivations for the attack will be fruitful, it is difficult to know if the line into terrorism has truly been crossed.

In the meantime, calling these events “internal terrorism,” may be more than just rhetorical flourish — it may be practical. 

By casting the criminal gangs as terrorists, the Israeli government can activate the Shin Bet. Criminals may not be the province of responsibility of the Shin Bet, but terrorists are. Coalition and opposition members have called for the agency to be used to combat the crime wave, and on Wednesday morning it was announced that they would be investigating the Abu Snan assassination.

The line that has been crossed may have been the limits of the government’s patience with the police’s ability to address the problem alone.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

US Navy destroyer to be fitted with hypersonic missiles

The USS Zumwalt.
2

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
3

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
4

Ukraine warns Israel: Maltreatment of refugees will cost you Uman

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a press conference during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 12, 2023.
5

Second Temple era synagogue discovered in Russia

The archaeological site of the Phanagoria synagogue.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by