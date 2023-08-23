The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Druze leaders announce strike after Tuesday's quadruple murder

Placing the blame squarely on a lack of security and the police, Druze leaders are labeling Tuesday's murders in Abu Snan a "massacre" and demanding more be done to aid the Druze community.

By TROY O. FRITZHAND
Published: AUGUST 23, 2023 13:47

Updated: AUGUST 23, 2023 13:49
Druze protest while police guard during a protest against the construction of a new wind farm near the Druze village of Majdal Shams, in the Golan Heights, June 21, 2023. (photo credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)
Druze protest while police guard during a protest against the construction of a new wind farm near the Druze village of Majdal Shams, in the Golan Heights, June 21, 2023.
(photo credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

The Druze community is striking today against their official institutions, spiritual leader Sheikh Muffed Tarif announced today, after a leading candidate for council head was murdered on Tuesday.

The announcement came with a forum of the head of the Druze authorities and members of the Knesset.

The strike is in response to the continued murders in the Arab sector, particularly the four murders in Abu Sanan on Tuesday, a northern village that is around 30% Druze. All of those killed were members of the Druze community.

A statement accompanying the strike said, “The Druze community places the responsibility for the lack of security in the north on the police and the government.”

They said the strike is “as an act of protest against the failures of the police and the government in enforcing the law and personal security.”

Druze protestors at Elkosh Junction, August 12, 2023. (credit: Rimi Saba) Druze protestors at Elkosh Junction, August 12, 2023. (credit: Rimi Saba)

One of the killed, Razi Saab, was the favorite for council head. He was killed alongside two of his family members.

Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said that killings did not appear to be related to the election, and were "the product of a conflict between criminal organizations.”

Saab served in the IDF as a commander.

The killings constitute a massacre and should be treated as such

"The killings were “a massacre and an act of terrorism that crossed all the red and black lines," Sheik Tarif added. ”Just as the cabinet convenes following acts of terrorism and orders response measures, so should be done tonight.”

The Abu Sanan killings follow the murder of the head of the Tira municipality on Monday.

Arab murders are standing at 158 this year. 

The violence was condemned across the political spectrum, with Arab residents on edge. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to personally intervene.



