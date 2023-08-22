The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israeli Arabi political candidate shot in head in four-people murder

This is the second Arab political candidate killed in two days.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 22, 2023 19:59

Updated: AUGUST 22, 2023 20:48
MDA ambulance (illustrative) (photo credit: Yanir Yagana)
MDA ambulance (illustrative)
(photo credit: Yanir Yagana)

Four people were murdered on Tuesday after being shot in the head in Abu Snan, an Arab town in western Galilee, according to Magen David Adom.

An MDA team called to the scene of the shooting immediately began providing first aid to those injured but were forced to declare them dead.

According to N12, one of the victims was a candidate for the local council.

Crime in the Arab sector

According to the Abraham Initiatives, 156 Arabs have been killed in 2023 so far in circumstances related to violence and crime. Of these, 147 were Israeli citizens.

This represents a dramatic increase from last year. In 2022, at this point in the year, there were 68 Arab victims of such violence, according to the Abraham Initiatives.

A gun with bullets on table (credit: Wikimedia Commons) A gun with bullets on table (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

This year, 138 of the victims died in shootings, 79 of the victims were under 30 years old, eight have been women, and one was killed by an Israeli police officer.

One of the Arab deaths this year occurred after injuries sustained in 2022.

Israel Police is investigating the incident. This is a developing story.



