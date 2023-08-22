Israeli Arabi political candidate shot in head in four-people murder

Four people were murdered on Tuesday after being shot in the head in Abu Snan, an Arab town in western Galilee, according to Magen David Adom.

An MDA team called to the scene of the shooting immediately began providing first aid to those injured but were forced to declare them dead.

According to N12, one of the victims was a candidate for the local council.

Crime in the Arab sector

According to the Abraham Initiatives, 156 Arabs have been killed in 2023 so far in circumstances related to violence and crime. Of these, 147 were Israeli citizens.

This represents a dramatic increase from last year. In 2022, at this point in the year, there were 68 Arab victims of such violence, according to the Abraham Initiatives.

This year, 138 of the victims died in shootings, 79 of the victims were under 30 years old, eight have been women, and one was killed by an Israeli police officer.

One of the Arab deaths this year occurred after injuries sustained in 2022.

Israel Police is investigating the incident. This is a developing story.