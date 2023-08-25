The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

One in five Israelis felt discriminated against in the past year - survey

The feeling of discrimination amongst Muslims was most focused on nationality rather than religion.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 25, 2023 06:28

Updated: AUGUST 25, 2023 06:29
JEWISH HISTORY is unfortunately rife with examples of intra-Jewish hatred and discrimination. (photo credit: Markus Spiske/Unsplash)
JEWISH HISTORY is unfortunately rife with examples of intra-Jewish hatred and discrimination.
(photo credit: Markus Spiske/Unsplash)

Around one in five (21%) of Israelis felt discriminated against in the last year, according to the latest social survey by the Central Bureau of Statistics. 

According to the results, 31% of Muslims and 51% of Druze feel discriminated against.

This particular survey has been conducted every year since 2002. The latest one covers answers given in 2022.

The survey provides information on the Israeli population with regard to the following subjects: housing, cars, health, education, Internet usage, employment, vacations, contact with family and friends, voluntary activities, economic situation, satisfaction, and trust.

In 2022, the survey dealt with the following additional topics: occupational, social, and economic consequences of the coronavirus crisis, the influence of religion, the assessment of democracy in Israel, and the perception of the media.

Some 6,501 Israelis over the age of 20 answered the questions between January 2022 until January 2023.

BNEI BRAK street scene: Pandemic discrimination. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90) BNEI BRAK street scene: Pandemic discrimination. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

Nationality, not religion

The feeling of discrimination amongst Muslims was most focused on nationality rather than religion, with 28% of Muslims feeling discriminated against for their nationality while only 21% felt discriminated against for their religion.

Some 42% of Druze felt discriminated against for their nationality and 33% for their religious belief. 

With regard to affirmative action, 28% of the Israeli public supports disabled people receiving affirmative action, with soldiers or veterans at 20% and the Ethiopian community at 17% support.

Older people (65+/27%) were more likely to support affirmative action for veterans than younger people (20-44/16%).

The biggest disparity in belief is on whether Arabs should receive affirmative action: 38% of Arabs supported receiving affirmative action while only 2.5% of Jews supported such a move. The Haredi community also supported affirmative action for themselves at a similar rate to Arabs with 39% support.

In order to reduce gaps in society, the largest suggestion at 42% was increased investment in education, with 24% supporting increased allowances to weaker societal sectors, with a final 24% encouraging increased employment and job creation.

Jews largely see education as the solution, with 46% supporting increasing education investment. This contrasts sharply with Arabs with one-third as many (16%) supporting increased education investment.

Alternatively, Arabs see affirmative action and increased allowances as preferable to education investment at 42%, while 39% saw creating jobs as the solution.

Secular Jews are also more likely to believe (56%) in educational investment as the solution versus ultra-Orthodox at 24%. Haredim largely agree with the Arabs on this topic with 42% supporting increased allowances.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

US Navy destroyer to be fitted with hypersonic missiles

The USS Zumwalt.
2

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
3

Christian exodus from Israel? Ministry aims to solve visa crisis

ICEJ's Jerusalem March.
4

Ukraine warns Israel: Maltreatment of refugees will cost you Uman

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a press conference during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 12, 2023.
5

Second Temple era synagogue discovered in Russia

The archaeological site of the Phanagoria synagogue.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by