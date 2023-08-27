Non-Israelis taste the most Israeli snacks. Find out what happens

Bamba, Bissli, Pesekzman, you name it, there's a tasty range of snacks and staples on offer in Israel to suit all palates!

The Lowy International School at Tel Aviv University organized a 'taste test' with some of their students to get their reaction as they tried Israeli snacks and staples for the first time.

The School offers over 20 degrees, and a range of short-term programs, taught by world-renowned faculty in English to over 2,000 international students annually.

For the ‘taste test,’ they invited several students attending their summer sciences programs from different faculties such as neuroscience, life science, and medicine.

Were they able to put their scientific skills to the test and correctly identify the ingredients in the country’s most popular snacks and, more importantly, did they like them?

>>> For more information about the Tel Aviv University's - Lowy International School, click here.

This article was written in cooperation with The Lowy International School at Tel Aviv University.