The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Non-Israelis taste the most Israeli snacks. Find out what happens

Join the summer research science students at The Lowy International School for the ‘taste test' challenge:

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 27, 2023 15:36

Updated: AUGUST 27, 2023 15:54
Israeli Taste Test (photo credit: The Lowy International School)
Israeli Taste Test
(photo credit: The Lowy International School)

Bamba, Bissli, Pesekzman, you name it, there's a tasty range of snacks and staples on offer in Israel to suit all palates!

The Lowy International School at Tel Aviv University organized a 'taste test' with some of their students to get their reaction as they tried Israeli snacks and staples for the first time. 

The School offers over 20 degrees, and a range of short-term programs, taught by world-renowned faculty in English to over 2,000 international students annually. 

For the ‘taste test,’ they invited several students attending their summer sciences programs from different faculties such as neuroscience, life science, and medicine. 

Were they able to put their scientific skills to the test and correctly identify the ingredients in the country’s most popular snacks and, more importantly, did they like them? 

>>> For more information about the Tel Aviv University's - Lowy International School, click here

This article was written in cooperation with The Lowy International School at Tel Aviv University.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

US Navy destroyer to be fitted with hypersonic missiles

The USS Zumwalt.
2

Christian exodus from Israel? Ministry aims to solve visa crisis

ICEJ's Jerusalem March.
3

Ukraine warns Israel: Maltreatment of refugees will cost you Uman

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a press conference during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 12, 2023.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Six Jewish things to know about GOP's Ramaswamy, who called to end Israel aid

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy attends the Erick Erickson's conservative political conference "The Gathering" in Atlanta, Georgia, US. August 19, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by