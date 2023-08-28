Israel cracks down on Palestinian attempt to smuggle close to 6,000 eggs

Jerusalem Border Police cracked down on agricultural crime with the arrest of an egg smuggler trying to transport almost 6,000 eggs from the territories into Israel on Sunday night.

Hard-boiled officers conducted a search when a suspicious vehicle approached the A'Zaim crossing in east Jerusalem. The security forces found 180 large egg cartons without permits.

The 33-year-old suspect and the eggs were whisked away to the Agriculture Department's unit for agricultural crimes for further investigation.

Israel has an agricultural crime problem

Israel has been faced with the challenge of agricultural crime, not just in regards to the smuggling of unauthorized goods, but also the poaching of produce.

The Border Police on Monday located stolen irrigation piping equipment worth thousands of shekels. The equipment was stolen from fields in Pares Hana, Giv'at Ada, and Geva Carmel. A suspect, a 45-year-old resident of Barta'a, was brought in for questioning.

Stolen irrigation piping equipment siezed by the Border Police. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"Border Guard warriors will continue their persistent operations using advanced technological and intelligence measures to safeguard the security and property of the farmers," the Border Police Spokesperson said.