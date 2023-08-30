Levin: A-G 'trampling right of representation' at judge selection hearing

Justice Minister Yariv Levin attacked Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara's representation of him in the upcoming hearing on convening the Judicial Selection Committee, writing in a letter to her on Wednesday morning that she was trampling on his basic right to legal representation and was operating to the benefit of the petitioners.

Baharav-Miara had left the justice minister in the dark about legal representation and arguments ahead of the respondents' filing deadline on Wednesday, he said.

No one contacted Levin about whether the attorney-general would represent him or not until his office pressed, but an August 13 meeting failed to answer the question.

Levin said that he was only informed by Baharav-Miara in a Thursday phone call that she would represent him, but disagreed with his position on his refusal to convene the Judicial Selection Committee.

Levin's disagreement with his representation

She would file her legal opinion, with his own arguments attached, Baharav-Miara allegedly said. Levin said that he was unsatisfied with her portrayal of his positions in the document, and sent her corrections -- but the final text he only received Tuesday night failed to satisfy.

Newly appointed Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara seen during a welcome ceremony for her in Jerusalem on February 8, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"Anyone that reads the response on your behalf will think that it's actually a petition against me and not an answer on my behalf," Levin wrote.

Levin said that he was not being represented properly in accordance with his rights, and disagreed with Baharav-Miara's statement to the court that he had not asked for alternative representation, only that he had asked her to represent him faithfully to his position.