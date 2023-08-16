A-G allows Yariv Levin request for separate legal representation

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara has allowed Justice Minister Yariv Levin to have separate legal representation for the upcoming High Court of Justice hearing on petitions calling for the striking of the reasonableness standard law, the Attorney-General’s Office announced on Wednesday.

The approval came at Levin’s request, and was informed by the attorney-general’s vastly different position on the law.

Usually, the Attorney-General’s Office represents the government and officials in all legal matters, but in exceptional situations, the office may approve outside counsel.

The attorney-general said that the hearing on September 12 constituted an unusual event that dealt with unprecedented and highly sensitive issues, as demonstrated by a historic 15 Justice bench presiding over the case.

The court has never before struck down a basic law amendment, and it is hotly contested whether the judiciary has the power to engage in judicial review of the quasi-constitutional articles.

The reasonableness standard law is the first judicial reform legislation to be approved by the Knesset since the legal overhaul was announced on January 4 by Levin. The law passed on July 24 to the chagrin of the opposition and the myriad of protest groups that had taken to the streets in mass demonstrations