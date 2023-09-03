The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
On This Day in 2004: Dozens of Israelis murdered in Beersheba terror bombing

This attack had the largest number of victims in the entire year of 2004 and has the largest number of victims in the south of the country to this day.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 3, 2023 12:02
Scenes following the double suicide bombing, Beersheba, August 31, 2004 (photo credit: Screenshot, Channel 2 News)
Scenes following the double suicide bombing, Beersheba, August 31, 2004
(photo credit: Screenshot, Channel 2 News)

On the 14 Elul, August 31, 2004, 19 years ago on Sunday, a double suicide attack rocked Israel’s southern capital of Beersheba.

Two suicide bombers boarded buses at Beersheba Central Station. When the buses met in front of the Beer Sheva municipality square, they blew themselves up a few minutes apart. 

"I always heard about attacks and I didn't think that the next attack would be on my bus"

Yaakov Cohen, bus driver, witness

This occurred on two busy bus lines that traveled on a main road, near the city hall, in a crowded place.

In the attack, 16 Israeli citizens were murdered and over 100 were injured.

An aerial view of Beersheba’s Gav-Yam Negev Advanced Technologies Park. (credit: GAV-YAM NEGEV ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES PARK)An aerial view of Beersheba’s Gav-Yam Negev Advanced Technologies Park. (credit: GAV-YAM NEGEV ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES PARK)

Heroic driver saved lives

Yaakov Cohen, the bus driver on line 12, saved the lives of many of the passengers. "I was waiting for a green light at the traffic light, to my left was line 6. I heard a huge explosion. I realized that it was a suicide bomber on the second bus. I made a turn and opened the doors. 10 to 15 passengers got off.

"Suddenly I heard another explosion. I felt the push in my back. I turned back and saw horror.

"Bodies were Behind me... I estimate that these are the older passengers who didn't have time to get off...the young ones had time to escape. I went down and I have no words to describe what I saw...I always heard about attacks and I didn't think that the next attack would be on my bus."



