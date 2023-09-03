Ackerstein Industries enters the field of concrete printing

Ackerstein Industries, the leading company in Israel in the field of concrete products for environmental development, infrastructure, and industrialized construction, continues its tradition of innovation and enters the field of concrete printing. As part of the move, the company will begin to design, manufacture and market a variety of products that will be printed from a unique concrete mixture with an innovative 3D printer, the first of its kind in the industrial sector in Israel. As part of the strategic move, Ackerstein signed a cooperation agreement with CyBe, a Dutch company which developed a concrete printing technology. Ackerstein will launch new product lines for environmental development, street furniture and other uses that will demonstrate the capabilities of the technology and introduce a new design language to space in Israel.

Concrete printing is carried out by a combination of 3D design software, a precise concrete injection system carried on a robotic arm and a unique concrete mixture, which allow concrete to be cast in almost any geometric shape without the need for molds and while reducing the depreciation of the concrete to zero. Moreover, thanks to the innovative technology combined with the special concrete mixture, it is possible to produce and transport a printed product within 24 hours to any destination throughout the country.

Ehud Danoch, CEO (credit: OSNAT ROM)

Ehud Danoch, CEO of Ackerstein Industries: "We are happy to enter the innovative field of 3D concrete printing. This is a revolution in the production of a variety of products for the construction and home design industries, including buildings, street furniture, coverings, and many other products. This innovative technology fits in with Ackerstein's innovation tradition that has been practiced for almost 100 years and with Ackerstein's environmental vision, which advocates the use of a minimum of raw materials while maintaining the highest quality. Throughout the world, this technology is used by the leading companies in the field of construction and environmental design, and I am sure that this move will put Israel at the forefront of concrete printing."

Concrete printing is also considered an environmentally friendly and energy efficient production process. In addition, the printing is carried out at a speed of about half a meter per second and enables a high work output and considerable savings in raw materials. The use of concrete printing has been recognized in the world for over a decade, but only in recent years has it come into commercial use for residences, infrastructures and environmental design and development products. In recent months, Ackerstein has developed its new line of printed concrete products, from environmental furniture and retaining walls to coverings and curtain walls for building facades.