The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

As antisemitism spikes, gov’t hosts first forum on combatting it

The forum brought together various offices which have up till now combatted antisemitism individually.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: SEPTEMBER 5, 2023 14:27

Updated: SEPTEMBER 5, 2023 14:41
Israeli government convenes forum on combatting antisemitism. (photo credit: DIASPORA AFFAIRS MINISTRY)
Israeli government convenes forum on combatting antisemitism.
(photo credit: DIASPORA AFFAIRS MINISTRY)

The Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry convened a pivotal forum on Tuesday, bringing together key governmental and national entities to strategize against the growing global tide of antisemitism, The Jerusalem Post has learned.

The assembly saw representation from multiple government sectors, including the Prime Minister's Office and the Foreign, Justice, and Education ministries, among others. Leading national institutions such as the World Zionist Organization, the Jewish Agency, and Yad Vashem also participated.

Diaspora Affairs Ministry warns of rising antisemitism

This initiative follows the Ministry's alarming annual report, presented on January 29, 2022, which revealed a significant surge in violent antisemitic incidents worldwide, notably in the US. The document highlighted the infiltration of antisemitic conspiracy theories in mainstream areas such as academia, media, and politics.

The report detailed, among other concerns, three murders from the past year believed to have been motivated by antisemitism, which are currently under investigation. It also underscored the pervasive spread of antisemitic conspiracy theories into mainstream sectors, including academia, media, politics, and social networks.

This forum is important and crucial since numerous government ministries, bodies, and national institutions are either directly or indirectly involved in combating antisemitism. However, the level of coordination and alignment between these entities has been notably lacking. In addition, there are hundreds of organizations around the world who also deal with combating antisemitism or with issues related to it, therefore creating a round table is crucial. 

Pro-Israel demonstrators protest against Ben and Jerry's over its boycott of the West Bank, and against antisemitism, in Manhattan, New York City, on August 12, 2021 (credit: Luke Tress/Flash90) Pro-Israel demonstrators protest against Ben and Jerry's over its boycott of the West Bank, and against antisemitism, in Manhattan, New York City, on August 12, 2021 (credit: Luke Tress/Flash90)

According to people who participated in the meeting, the forum's objective is to “facilitate collective deliberation, conduct a unified assessment of the prevailing situation, synchronize activities, and evaluate the efficacy of ongoing initiatives.”

During the forum, participants agreed upon establishing a structured framework for subsequent forum meetings. They also decided on the creation of task forces to address specific issues, placing particular emphasis on countering online antisemitism and fostering a unified stance against social networks. Additionally, they endorsed the development of a joint action plan, visualized as a Gantt chart of activities.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Scientists are puzzled by family who walks on all fours
3

Netanyahu prepared to quit in return for Israel-Saudi peace deal - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
4

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
5

'Jews won't replace us': Neo-Nazis rally in Disney World, across Florida

A Nazi Swastika flag captured and signed by members of a black segregated U.S. Army unit in World War II is displayed amid the collection of Elizabeth Meaders, New York, February 2, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by