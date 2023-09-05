As antisemitism spikes, gov’t hosts first forum on combatting it

The Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry convened a pivotal forum on Tuesday, bringing together key governmental and national entities to strategize against the growing global tide of antisemitism, The Jerusalem Post has learned.

The assembly saw representation from multiple government sectors, including the Prime Minister's Office and the Foreign, Justice, and Education ministries, among others. Leading national institutions such as the World Zionist Organization, the Jewish Agency, and Yad Vashem also participated.

Diaspora Affairs Ministry warns of rising antisemitism

This initiative follows the Ministry's alarming annual report, presented on January 29, 2022, which revealed a significant surge in violent antisemitic incidents worldwide, notably in the US. The document highlighted the infiltration of antisemitic conspiracy theories in mainstream areas such as academia, media, and politics.

The report detailed, among other concerns, three murders from the past year believed to have been motivated by antisemitism, which are currently under investigation. It also underscored the pervasive spread of antisemitic conspiracy theories into mainstream sectors, including academia, media, politics, and social networks.

This forum is important and crucial since numerous government ministries, bodies, and national institutions are either directly or indirectly involved in combating antisemitism. However, the level of coordination and alignment between these entities has been notably lacking. In addition, there are hundreds of organizations around the world who also deal with combating antisemitism or with issues related to it, therefore creating a round table is crucial.

Pro-Israel demonstrators protest against Ben and Jerry's over its boycott of the West Bank, and against antisemitism, in Manhattan, New York City, on August 12, 2021 (credit: Luke Tress/Flash90)

According to people who participated in the meeting, the forum's objective is to “facilitate collective deliberation, conduct a unified assessment of the prevailing situation, synchronize activities, and evaluate the efficacy of ongoing initiatives.”

During the forum, participants agreed upon establishing a structured framework for subsequent forum meetings. They also decided on the creation of task forces to address specific issues, placing particular emphasis on countering online antisemitism and fostering a unified stance against social networks. Additionally, they endorsed the development of a joint action plan, visualized as a Gantt chart of activities.