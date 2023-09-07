Two Arab youths shot to death in Fureidis

Two Arab teenagers were killed during a shooting incident in the Arab town of Fureidis on Wednesday, Hebrew media reported that day.

The victims included one 18-year-old and one 17-year-old. Both had been subsequently conveyed to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center.

The 17-year-old, named as Omar Mara'aneh, succumbed to his injuries after arrival at the medical center.

Likewise, according to a statement from the police spokesperson, the 18-year-old was also declared dead at the medical facility.

A police investigation into the incident is ongoing and efforts are reportedly being made to stem the rising tide of violence in Israel’s Arab sector.

Members of the Arab community march as they protest against the violence in their community, in the northern Israeli city of Haifa. August 31, 2023 (credit: FLASH90)

"We must put an end to this,” Iman Mra'i, the head of the city council said. “There are police patrols in the village, but it doesn't help."

Other violent incidents on Wednesday

Maariv noted that earlier on Wednesday, another person had been killed and two others injured in a separate shooting incident in Ramle.

Additionally, two brothers in their twenties had previously been located unconscious in a car near the Arab majority town of Abu Snan.

According to Maariv's count, the latest murder marks the 164th such victim in the Arab sector since the beginning of the year.