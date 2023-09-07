The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Bnei Brak opens new accessible synagogue for disabled worshipers

Tailored with innovative features such as entrance and exit ramps, accessible elevators, a lowered Ark of the Covenant, the Accessible Synagogue sets a benchmark for religious inclusivity in Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 7, 2023 12:50
Young Jewish worshipers with disabilities seen at the new Accessible Synagogue in Bnei Brak (photo credit: ALEH)
Young Jewish worshipers with disabilities seen at the new Accessible Synagogue in Bnei Brak
(photo credit: ALEH)

The Accessible Synagogue, a pioneering initiative by the Aleh organization, is now open in northern Bnei Brak, setting a benchmark for religious inclusivity in Israel.

Tailored with innovative features such as entrance and exit ramps, accessible elevators, a lowered Ark of the Covenant, and wider aisles for easy wheelchair movement, this synagogue ensures that individuals with disabilities can fully immerse themselves in prayers and religious ceremonies.

According to Aleh, the National Network for the Care and Advancement of Children and Adults with Disabilities, the synagogue ensures that those in wheelchairs can fully participate in prayers and ceremonies. Notably, the synagogue’s podium is lowered, and wider aisles have been incorporated, guaranteeing easy wheelchair movement.

The Accessible Synagogue prepares for the High Holy Days

Located on the Aleh campus in northern Bnei Brak, the Accessible Synagogue has already seen hundreds of affiliated individuals participating in tailored activities in the past month, as preparation for the High Holy Days

Named 'Zakor Lavraham' in memory of the young Avraham Picciotto, the synagogue stands as a heartwarming tribute. According to Aleh, the contributions from Picciotto's family, including his parents Shlomo and Bela Pichotto, his uncles Jacob and Ruth Pichotto, and their sons, have played a pivotal role in its establishment.

Young Jewish worshipers with disabilities seen at the new Accessible Synagogue in Bnei Brak (credit: ALEH)

In a passionate statement, Rabbi Yehuda Marmorstein, CEO and founder of Aleh, shed light on the broader issue: "While numerous synagogues in Israel may not be equipped for those with disabilities, this initiative deeply resonates with our mission to change that narrative."

Marmorstein further emphasized the progress Israeli society has made over the years but reiterated the need for more inclusive spaces. "Creating this synagogue was a considerable undertaking, yet it signifies the essence of our collective responsibility. As we move forward, it's crucial that we all contribute to ensure inclusivity, especially in sacred spaces."

Concluding his statement, Marmorstein made a heartfelt plea to synagogue committees across Israel. "As we approach the [Hebrew month of] Tishrei holiday prayers, let's remain vigilant and make every effort to ensure all our brethren, regardless of their physical abilities, feel included and cherished."



