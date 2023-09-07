The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israel's chief Rabbi defends Christians amid attacks on Stella Maris

In his letter, sent on Sunday, Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau underscored the essence of respect and unity amongst diverse faiths.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: SEPTEMBER 7, 2023 12:16
View of the Stella Maris Monastery in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, on August 1, 2023 (photo credit: SHIR TOREM/FLASH90)
View of the Stella Maris Monastery in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, on August 1, 2023
(photo credit: SHIR TOREM/FLASH90)

Amid growing concerns over disturbances at the Stella Maris Monastery in Haifa, Chief Rabbi David Lau sent a poignant letter to the Abbott of Stella Maris, expressing strong condemnation of any acts of violence against religious figures and places of worship.

In his letter, sent on Sunday, Lau underscored the essence of respect and unity amongst diverse faiths.

The Ashkenazi chief rabbi stated, "throughout history, the Jewish religion has been harmed more than any other due to its faith. Such a legacy binds us ever more strongly against any action bearing a hint of violence."

He emphasized the shared duty of respecting others and safeguarding their dignity, declaring, "Damaging personal property or impeding religious practices and leaders is absolutely prohibited."

Chief Rabbi on anti-Christian attacks: What is hateful to you, do not do to your friend

Invoking the age-old Jewish teaching, Lau highlighted, "What is hateful to you, do not do to your friend." He remained optimistic that law enforcement agencies would act decisively against the instigators of these conflicts.

Israel's Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau attends a ceremony of the Israeli police for the Jewish new year at the National Headquarters of the Israel Police in Jerusalem on September 5, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Israel's Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau attends a ceremony of the Israeli police for the Jewish new year at the National Headquarters of the Israel Police in Jerusalem on September 5, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

However, words alone might not be the panacea. Wadie Abunassar, coordinator of the Holy Land Christian Forum, remarked earlier in August about the situation, "While 'nice words' from state authorities are commendable, actions speak louder." He shared grave concerns about the governing body's perceived apathy, asserting, "Our main issue isn’t with the hooligans but with the government's reaction."

Abunassar further posited two unresolved questions: how the state would react if Arabs or Christians were the aggressors against the Jewish community and the state's possible response if overseas Jews faced similar threats.

Living in Haifa, Abunassar provided a troubling account of nine incidents at the Stella Maris Monastery within just three months. One incident led to the arrest of an Arab Christian for assault.

Abunassar criticized the prevailing political climate, suggesting that the current government’s stance may have inadvertently emboldened certain radical Jewish factions. The Catholic Church is increasingly anxious about attempts by the ultra-Orthodox to establish a prayer presence at the monastery's entrance or even within its premises. Followers of the Shuvu Banim Hasidic sect believe the prophet Elisha rests there, a notion refuted by the church.

Ownership of the Stella Maris Monastery rests with the Carmelite Order, a significant pillar of the Catholic Church.

Walla! and The Media Line contributed to this report.



