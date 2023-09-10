'God hasn't always shielded Jews in Europe, Ukraine' - Netanyahu

"God hasn't always shielded us, especially in Europe," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday, concerning God's protection of the Jewish people, when he wanted to warn of the security risk of visiting the graves of Hassidic rabbis during Rosh Hashanah. Netanyahu's statement has sparked a significant reaction from religious communities in Israel.

The prime minister, addressing those contemplating a pilgrimage to Uman, Ukraine for Rosh Hashanah, sought to emphasize the potential dangers of the journey. "Israeli citizens traveling to Ukraine must take personal responsibility. There are no safeguards there," he stated. The controversial part of his remarks followed, "Historically, God hasn't always shielded us, especially in Europe and Ukraine."

Shas: God has always watched over the Jews, if they abide by the Torah

Religious Israelis took exception to the notion, interpreting it as a suggestion that God had not consistently protected Jews throughout history.

In a quick response, the Shas Party, representing a significant portion of Israel's Sephardi religious population, countered Netanyahu's remarks. "God has perpetually watched over the people of Israel through all trials," they said.

Their statement went on to argue that the Jewish people's survival over millennia, in the face of countless challenges and while other powerful nations disappeared, attested to divine protection. They added that this divine guidance is, however, "conditional on upholding faith and abiding by the Torah and its commandments." Jewish men at the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov in Uman, prior the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah, September 23, 2022. (credit: FLASH90)

Every year, tens of thousands of Jewish pilgrims travel to Uman, Ukraine, to visit the grave of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, a renowned Hasidic leader.

This pilgrimage occurs around Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, and has become a significant spiritual event for many within the Breslov Hasidic community and other Jewish devotees. The pilgrimage symbolizes a time of reflection, prayer, and connection, but also comes with logistical and security concerns given the sheer number of attendees.