Israeli ministry 'unprepared' for Uman pilgrimage on Rosh Hashanah

The Interior Ministry is unprepared and should not be held responsible for the upcoming Rosh Hashanah pilgrimage to Uman, in Ukraine, Maariv reported minister Moshe Arbel as informing National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi on Sunday.

The pilgrimage, carried out annually by thousands of Israeli Jews, should be managed by the Foreign and Heritage ministries, Arbel argued in a letter to Hanegbi, writing that "a war has been unraveling in Ukraine for the past 18 months and last year, the Interior Ministry did not act and was not involved in decisions related to this issue."