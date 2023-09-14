Yuval Scharf represents Israel at COS’s NY Fashion Week event

Yuval Scharf represented Israel at COS's display event at New York Fashion Week on Tuesday night.

The acclaimed actress arrived at the show after being spotted on the red carpet at the Off Odense International Film Festival in Denmark following her participation in the movie "Kissing the Wall."

This is the second year in a row that the COS brand is taking part in NY Fashion Week and, for the first time, an Israeli ambassador was invited to take part in the brand's events and take a look at the Fall-Winter 2023 collection and the COS Atelier capsule collection, which will be launched for the first time in Israel this October.

Also present at the event were sisters Suki and Imogen Waterhouse, actor Joshua Jackson, and his model and actress wife, Jodie Turner-Smith.

The fall-winter collection is available in the brand stores in TLV Mall and Azrieli Mall in Jerusalem.

The unique Atelier COS collection will be launched at the flagship store in the TLV Mall in October.