Israel is on the brink of joining the United States' Visa Waiver Program, after an unofficial communication from the US has confirmed that Israel satisfies all the prerequisites for inclusion.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to endorse Israel's candidacy for the program on September 27. Then, the US should formally announce Israel's participation the next day.

Last week, it was announced that Israel is indeed progressing on the path towards joining program, and it can be said that the country is now in the final stretch. However, the final stage for the cancellation of entry visas for Israeli citizens is also divided into two phases. The first stage is entry into the program, while the second and final stage is an actual exemption and the commencement of the program in practice.

In Israel, cautious optimism is being expressed, but it is preferred not to make any overtly celebratory statements.

"Until it actually happens - it's better to wait; the final decision regarding the start of the program is in the hands of the Americans, and the situation may change," Israeli officials have said. "We will wait and hope for the best." US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) preclearance operations at Vancouver International Airport. (credit: Donna Burton/US Customs and Border Protection)

Implementation of visa exemption to take a little over a month

Both Israeli and American sources suggest that the implementation phase of the program may span between one and one-and-a-half months, so that unless unexpected obstacles arise, Israeli citizens could travel to the US without the requirement for entry visas by December of this year.

For citizens hailing from countries participating in the exemption program, compliance necessitates registration on the ESTA website. A nominal fee of $21 facilitates the acquisition of permission to enter the US for up to two years.