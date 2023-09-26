Hundreds injured, fainted or fell ill during Yom Kippur in Israel - MDA

Magen David Adom paramedics were busy throughout Israel during Yom Kippur this week, the service's spokesperson said on Monday.

Overall, paramedics were dispatched to provide medical treatment to over 3,025 people throughout the country, of which 2,069 of them were transferred to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

Of those who were hospitalized, 295 people had fainted, became dehydrated, or fell ill during the Yom Kippur fast.

Physical injuries

Also during Yom Kippur, while unrelated to fasting, 307 people were injured and needed medical treatment for injuries from riding bicycles, rollerblades, scooters, and skateboards. 301 of them were only light injuries, five moderate, and only one who was severely injured - which was a 68-year-old man who had injured his head on Freud Road in Haifa when he slipped off his bicycle.

35 were injured in violent incidences throughout the country, with three severely injured, four in moderate condition, and 28 in light condition. Another 34 people were injured in road accidents. Magen David Adom (MDA) are seen responding to an emergency in Haifa, on June 12, 2022. (credit: MDA SPOKESPERSON)

MDA paramedics were also called to evacuate 170 women who were going into labor to nearby hospitals.