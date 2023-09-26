Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended the 50th-anniversary state memorial service for Israel's fallen soldiers in the Yom Kippur War at Mount Herzl on Tuesday morning.

Netanyahu returned to Israel hours before Yom Kippur from a week-long visit to the United States, during which he met with US President Joe Biden and Tesla and X owner Elon Musk, among others.

You can watch the full memorial service below.

Netanyahu attacks the Left for Yom Kippur clashes

The 50th year since the Yom Kippur War was marked with clashes between secular and religious Jews in Tel Aviv over a gender-segregated prayer service set up in Tel Aviv's Dizengoff Square on Yom Kippur.

“The people of Israel wanted to unite on Yom Kippur in prayer for forgiveness and unity,” the prime minister said after the holiday ended on Sunday night. “To our surprise, in the Jewish nation, on the holiest Jewish day, left-wing protesters rioted against Jews as they prayed.

"It seems that there are no limits, no norms, and there is no exception from hatred for the left-wing extremists. I, like most of Israel’s citizens, reject this. There is no room for such violent behavior among us."