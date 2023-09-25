Fights break out in Tel Aviv over segregated Yom Kippur prayer

Fighting broke out between people praying and protestors at a service in Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv on Sunday as Yom Kippur began with the Kol Nidrei prayer.

The conflict broke out after some of those praying tried to set up partitions in the square to create gender segregation, which the Tel Aviv municipality and the High Court of Justice had banned.

As the prayer service began, protestors showed up to demonstrate against gender segregation, and the disagreement devolved into fighting.

Similar incidents occurred on Monday when worshippers tried to create gender segregation in public spaces for the prayer service which marks the end of the holiday.

Israel's coalition members' statements on the protests

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strongly criticized the protestors after Yom Kippur. People ride their bicycles and walk on the empty streets in Tel Aviv, on Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, and the holiest of Jewish holidays. Israel came to a standstill for 25-hours during the high holiday of Yom Kippur when observant Jews fast and Israelis are prohibited from driving. (credit: Omer Fichman/Flash90)

"The people of Israel wanted to unite on Yom Kippur in prayer for forgiveness and unity," he said. "To our surprise, in the Jewish nation, on the holiest Jewish day, left-wing protestors rioted against Jews as they prayed. It seems that there are no limits, no norms, and there is no exception for hate from left-wing extremists. I, like most of Israel's citizens, reject this. There is no room for such violent behavior among us.

"While millions of Jews in Israel prayed in synagogues and in public spaces, fasted, united, asked forgiveness, and connected to the roots of our culture, a handful of violent barn burners backed by [opposition leader] Yair Lapid lit a fire and disgraced the holy day," said Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. "I have no doubt that the vast majority of the people, from the Left and the Right, shun them entirely. At the end of Yom Kippur, I call on all of us not to get dragged into these provocations and the continuation of hate and discord. We are Jews. We are brothers."

"This Yom Kippur, we saw haters trying to exile Judaism from the public spaces," said National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. "Israel is a Jewish nation and a democratic one. On Thursday, I will hold an evening prayer service in the square. The public is invited."

He did not mention whether this service would be segregated or not.

Health and Interior Minister Moshe Arbel called the protest illegitimate and referred to the protestors as hooligans.

"The events of Yom Kippur in Tel Aviv evoke sorrow and deep sadness," he said. "My people have chosen division. [The nation] is no longer Jewish and democratic."

"While millions of Jews in Israel prayed in synagogues and in public spaces, fasted, united, asked forgiveness, and connected to the roots of our culture, a handful of violent barn burners backed by [opposition leader] Yair Lapid lit a fire and disgraced the holy day." Bezalel Smotrich

"The protests on the Jewish day against the prayers of Jews in the heart of Tel Aviv are heartbreaking," said Shas leader Arye Deri. "Unfortunately, all the lines were crossed, and all that united us is broken. Jews against Jews in the heart of the country. We cannot be okay with this."

While coalition members condemned and blamed the fighting on the protestors, opposition members condemned those who tried to segregate the service.

Response to coalition members

Lapid accused Netanyahu of inciting against the protestors and said his job as prime minister was to calm the situation.

"What happened this Yom Kippur is mainly awful and sad," he said. "Over the years, this was a day of mutual respect and consideration of each other's feelings. Whoever wanted to pray separately went to synagogue. Whoever wanted to pray together, prayed outside. No one tried to force their Judaism on others.

"This was until Messianic and racist groups from the outside tried to force their Judaism on us. We don't need instructions from anyone on how to be Jewish. It's a shame that they turned this wonderful and holy day into another Israeli fight."

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai said the nature of the city was at stake in the conflict.

"I want to clarify clearly - I will not let the nature of our city be changed," he said. "In Tel Aviv, there is no place for gender segregation in the public sphere. Those who don't respect the municipality's instructions and the law won't be given approvals for activities in the city's public spaces."