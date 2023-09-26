Knesset Finance Committee approved funds transfer for haredi sector

The Knesset's Finance Committee approved around half a billion shekels to be transferred from the state budget to various ultra-Orthodox education and culture programs on Tuesday.

Among the initiatives to receive the funds are: About 700 million to join haredi schools into the New Horizons program that improves conditions for teachers, NIS 10.1 million to support haredi primary schools for boys, a total of NIS 56 million for ultra-Orthodox at risk youth, and a total of NIS 60 million for students from abroad studying in haredi schools.

Meanwhile, NIS 21 million have been allocated to supporting organizations that help ultra-Orthodox youth put off their IDF service, usually to the point of not serving. A further NIS 20 million will go to pre-army yeshivas for infrastructure and renovations.

Opposition members in the committee meetings argued against the funds transfers, claiming that they were not legal due to their being dedicated almost entirely only to the haredi sector and due to the source of the funds.

One of the issues that the opposition members argued against was that some of the funds were being taken from a budget that was set aside to build new classrooms which are greatly needed across the education system. In response, representatives from the Education and Finance Ministries claimed all the money was being taken from funds set aside for "coalition agreements" in the budget and that money taken from the classrooms fund would be returned. Haredi youth are handcuffed together during a protest against National Service enlistment in Jerusalem’s Shabbat Square. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Frustration at the funds

Committee Chairman Moshe Gafni (United Torah Judaism) also expressed frustration at the confusion and the existence of a fund for coalition agreements.

"I want what is necessary to be at the base of the budget," he said. "Whatever isn't necessary, shouldn't make it in. Just so there is no misunderstanding - I know I have to live with it now, but make no mistake, I didn't stay silent. I'm embarrassed by the fact that I need to argue this."

Another complaint raised was the fact that part of the new funds would go to youth who are dropping out of school, and various committee members said the money was needed just as much if not more by youth dropping out of school in other sectors.

The coalition members of the committee responded to the accusation by charging the opposition members of having done the same sectorial prioritizing when they were in the government.

"The government and the coalition continue with their looting of the public treasury and with transferring hundreds of millions of shekels for sectorial gains," said Labor MK Gilad Kariv. "These fund transfers only prove that the liberal public in Israel is under attack."

Also in the meeting, NIS 816 million were approved for local authorities including NIS 200 million to Arab local authorities. However, according to the Finance Ministry representative, the money will only be released once a mechanism is set up to supervise the funds and their use.

The decision to hold the funds enraged the Arab committee members who accused the government of treating the Arab local authorities differently from the rest.

"Also the Druze authorities are suffering from crime," said Hadash-Ta'al MK Ahmad Tibi. "So why are they delaying funds for the Arab authorities for the same reason?"