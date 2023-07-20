The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli government to begin formulating new haredi IDF draft bill

In September 2017, the Supreme Court deemed the bill unconstitutional, since the exemption it gave was ruled to be too sweeping and thus violated the notion of equality.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: JULY 20, 2023 20:28

Updated: JULY 20, 2023 20:36
ORTHODOX SOLDIERS participate in an IDF swearing-in ceremony in Jerusalem. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
ORTHODOX SOLDIERS participate in an IDF swearing-in ceremony in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

A team composed of representatives of the ultra-orthodox (haredi) parties and the defense ministry will meet periodically beginning on Monday to renew planning of a new haredi conscription bill, a source confirmed on Thursday.

The decision to form the team was made in a meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the leaders of the haredi parties on Wednesday. Deputy Transportation Minister and Deputy Minister in the prime minister’s office, Uri Maklev, will represent the Lithuanian Degel Hatorah faction; Jerusalem Affairs and Jewish Tradition Minister Meir Porush will represent the hassidic Agudat Yisrael faction; and Shas will be represented by former Knesset member and minister Ariel Atias. The team will also include representatives of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The team’s goal will be to come up with a formulation of the bill that will decide the thorny issue of haredi conscription to the IDF once and for all. The team, accompanied by legal advisers, will attempt to reach a formulation that will answer the Supreme Court’s reservations regarding inequality. However, if this does not succeed, the committee will include an Override Clause specific to this one bill, which will enable the Knesset to re-legislate it in the event that the Supreme Court strikes it down.

Controversy surrounding the previous haredi conscription law's expiration

Israel’s cabinet on June 25 approved a decision to pass a new haredi conscription bill by March 31, 2024, and to direct the IDF not to draft eligible haredi men until then – even though the previous law expired on June 30, and the state currently has no legal basis to continue not recruiting eligible haredi men.

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel (MQG) appealed to the Supreme Court earlier this month in order to demand that the IDF begin drafting the haredi male population. However, the court accepted the state’s argument that the law gives the IDF 12 months to draft conscripts whose exemption has run out, and therefore there was nothing unlawful about the decision not to immediately begin drafting eligible haredi men.

THE ENLISTMENT process for the Netzah Yehuda battalion takes place at the Tal Hashomer military base. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90) THE ENLISTMENT process for the Netzah Yehuda battalion takes place at the Tal Hashomer military base. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

A central tenet of the legislation will likely be to lower the age of permanent exemption from the current age of 26 to the age of 22.

An attempt to regulate the integration of haredi men into service 

The government defined the legislation’s purpose as regulation of the integration into military service, national civil service, and into the workforce, of yeshiva students and graduates of haredi educational institutions, with an emphasis on quality employment.

In order to offset the easing of the ability of haredim to avoid IDF service, the bill will also include “significant” expansion of benefits for mandatory and reserve soldiers, in order to “express gratitude for their service and in order to reduce inequality in service.”

The government will aim to publish an initial version of the bill before the beginning of the Knesset’s winter session on October 15, and bring an updated version to the cabinet’s approval by November 10. The bill will pass into law by the end of the winter session, on March 31, 2024.

Haredi parties must reevaluate their approach in order to prevent a repeat of the past 

The law that expired at the end of June, which passed in 2014 and was amended in 2015, set allotments of haredi draftees to the IDF per year and sanctioned yeshivot that did not meet these allotments.

In September 2017, the Supreme Court deemed the bill unconstitutional, since the exemption it gave was ruled to be too sweeping and thus violated the notion of equality. The court initially gave the Knesset a year to amend the bill, but this was delayed 15 times due to the recurring elections since then.

The haredi parties initially demanded a sweeping Override Clause to ensure that it will be able to prevent another situation in which the Supreme Court strikes down legislation regarding haredi conscription. However, recent haredi publications such as the Lithuanian mouthpiece Yated Ne’eman have called on the haredi politicians to recalculate their position in order to avoid drawing fire from the protest organizations. The coalition will therefore first attempt to reach a solution without an Override Clause, and if necessary, will only revert to a limited override on this specific issue.



Related Tags
IDF
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
2

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
3

New Russian warship with hypersonic missiles joins Black Sea fleet - report

The Russian corvette Aleksin fires missiles during a parade marking Navy Day in Baltiysk in the Kaliningrad region, Russia July 31, 2022 (Illustrative).
4

Giant beer can or UFO? Australian authorities warn beach-goers after strange object washes ashore

Extraterrestrials may not be so foreign.
5

Catholic abbot told to cover cross at Western Wall

The Western Wall is seen in a photo taken February 9, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by