Israel officially in US visa waiver program, State Dep't announces

The United States congratulated Israel for becoming the 41st country on Wednesday to enter the visa waiver program adding that the move was a reflection of the strong ties between the two nations.

“This is another reflection of the strength of our bilateral security, economic, and cultural relationship,” the Charge d’Affairs Stephanie Hallett at the US Embassy in Jerusalem told reporters.

“Mazal Tov!" she added.

US visa waiver doesn't mean no bureaucracy

She cautioned the Israeli citizens who have long dreamed of this moment that the process, which does not go into effect until November 30 of this year, still requires a bureaucratic procedure to gain entry to the US.

Israel’s entry into the visa waiver program “does not mean that Israeli citizens without US visas can head for Ben-Gurion Airport now for a quick flight to the United States,” Hallett stated. Will Israelis soon be able to travel to the US visa free? (Illustrative image of Israeli and American passports) (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

There is a 72-hour electronic procedure that Israelis must complete before boarding such US-bound flights, she explained.

“Israelis will need to submit an application through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization or ESTA before traveling to the United States.

“ESTA is an automated, online system that determines the eligibility of visitors to travel to the United States under VWP,” Hallett said.

It is also not open to all Israelis and is a limited entry system that does eliminate the need for visas for all travel purposes, Hallett explained.

Those use the ESTA applications system will receive a response within 72 hours and receive a two-year visa that is good for multiple trips lasting up to 90 days at a time, she said.

But this option is only open to Israelis with valid 10-year biometric passports, Hallett explained.

Israelis without such passports must still use the existing visa application system, which is done through an in-person visit to the embassies in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, Hallett said.

Israelis who have an existing “visa interview for short-term travel to the United States” should not cancel that appointment and should attend it, Hallett stated.

Fees already spent in the process of receiving that appointment can not be refunded, she explained, as she urged Israelis not to contact the embassy with requests to receive their money back.

The two-year visa option is a limited travel document that is not the equivalent of a B1/B2 tourist visa that is valid for 10 years and allows a six-month stay, double the time of the visas granted under the waiver program, Hallett said.

Those with a B1/B2 visa can also apply to change their status while in the United States, she said, adding that those who entered through the waiver program cannot do so.

“All Israelis going to the United States for longer visits or for things like studying, working, or exchange programs will always require visas” obtained only through in-person interviews at the embassy, Hallett said.

“You cannot travel to the United States under VWP for this. If you attempt to do so, you could be denied entry into the United States,” she stated.

US citizens cannot use the waiver program “to travel to the United States on their Israeli passports. U.S. law requires that U.S. citizens enter and depart the United States on their U.S. passports,” she said.

Hallett also cautioned Israelis to be aware of third-party scams by those offering to do the process for them or suggesting alternative websites.

Israelis “should only use the ESTA application on the Department of Homeland Security website. You don’t need to pay any third party to do this. And you shouldn’t. ESTA is easy,” Hallett said.

Israel is expected as part of the program to reciprocally grant Palestinians with US citizenship limited entry into Israel, including those who live in the West Bank and Gaza.

“Israel committed in writing to the US that all US citizens traveling with a US passport may seek to enter Israel without regard to national origin, religion and ethnicity,” Hallett said.

To date, a pilot program put in place in the last months has initially met the necessary standard for the program but the US still plans to monitor the situation, she explained.

Hallett said there is still an issue that is being worked out regarding vehicles that are used both in Israel and the Palestinian territories by US citizens. She noted that is an ancillary problem, but the VWP is not contingent upon it.

There is she said a joint working group that is seeking to resolve the problem.

Hallett thanked former US ambassador Tom Nides for all his efforts in helping Israel meet the eligibility requirement for the Visa Waiver program as well as Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hangebi “who has been a steadfast partner of the embassy over these many months.”

“And I have to thank the many many Israeli officials from across the government who worked tirelessly to help Israel meet the stringent qualifications to enter the program over the course of the last two years,” Hallett said.

This occurred “not only under Prime Minister Netanyahu but in a process that began under former prime ministers [Naftali] Bennett and [Yair] Lapid.”