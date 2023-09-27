High Court to hear arguments on delaying incapacitation law application

The High Court of Justice will hear arguments on Thursday morning on whether the incapacitation law's application should be delayed until the next Knesset.

Eleven justices will preside over the case, the bench expanded from three judges following the first hearing on the amendment to Basic Law: The Government on August 3.

Petitions had called for the striking of the law, which modified the conditions for the procedure to declare a prime minister unfit for service. With the passing of the amendment on March 23, a prime minister could only be removed from officer through the incapacitation procedure for medical reasons.

The law was an abuse of the Knesset's constituent authority, the petitioners argued, because the legislation was passed with the intent of improving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's legal position regarding the violation of his corruption trial conflict of interest agreement.

Netanyahu is under trial for three charges of corruption, and his formation of a government in 2022 was conditioned by a conflict of interest deal that would prevent possible influence over the trial. One of the powers restricted was the ability to appoint or remove law enforcement, judges, or prosecutors who could impact his trial. LEFT: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu RIGHT: Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara (credit: Canva, ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The Attorney-General's Office had warned Netanyahu earlier in the year that his involvement in the judicial reform violated the conflict of interest agreement. The judicial reform's changes to the Judicial Selection Committee could alter who is on the Supreme Court in any potential appeals for his corruption trial ruling. Critics also fear that the July 24 reasonableness standard law would remove the requirement for officials to explain why their policies are reasonable, and allow for the political replacement of civil servants like the Attorney-General.

Suspicions and conspiracies

Netanyahu and the coalition believed reports that the Attorney-General was considering his ousting through the incapacitation procedure, the petitioners argued, which led to the passage of the amendment. The day that the law passed, Netanyahu gave a speech announcing his involvement in the judicial reform.

In the August 3 hearing, Court president Esther Hayut and other justices indicated that they accepted that the law was personal and that the coalition believed that the law had solved a political and legal challenge, however they seemed unconvinced about the actual impact of the law on the legal restrictions and the conflict of interest agreement.

The Attorney-General's office had sanctioned the striking of the legislation, though the High Court has never before canceled one of the quasi-constitutional basic laws. With both the August hearing and Thursday's hearing, the respondents have challenged the authority of the court to review basic laws, saying that the judiciary was overstepping its bounds and trampling on the will of the electorate.

The court issued an injunction on August 6, indicating that it was moving away from striking the law, instead leaning toward an interpretation to neutralized the personal nature of the law.

The petitioner Movement for Quality Government in Israel supported the delay of the law, with NGO head Dr. Eliad Shraga saying that "Anyone with eyes in his head sees the many problems with the incapacitation law."

"The fortification law is unconstitutional and personal," said Shraga.