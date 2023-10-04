68th annual Jerusalem March kicks off from Gan Sacher

The 68th annual Jerusalem March has begun on Wednesday with the Israel Police taking comprehensive measures to guarantee the safety of the numerous participants and maintain public order, according to an Israel Police statement.

In the afternoon, police officers and Border Police in Jerusalem were dispatched as the traditional Jerusalem March set off from Bezalel Street. This event attracted thousands of marchers from both within the country and beyond its borders.

Early in the afternoon, hundreds of police officers positioned themselves along the main march route, forming multiple security circles. Several streets in close proximity to Gan Sacher Park have been cordoned off to vehicular traffic.

Some of the streets include Bezalel, Ben Yehuda, Shmuel Hanagid, Bari, King George, Agron, Hillel, Ben Sira, King David, David Remez, and Rabin.

Police paying attention to possible incidents

Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai instructed district commanders to pay attention to any incidents that could cause harm to individuals or public buildings due to religious motives. Thousands of Christian Evangelists and Israelis march at a parade in center of Jerusalem, marking the Jewish holiday of Sukkot or the Feast of the Tabernacles, October 13, 2022 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

"In these days when the people of Israel come together in great numbers to celebrate and enjoy the beauty of the State of Israel, any act of religious-based hatred is a stain that tarnishes the special holiday atmosphere throughout the country," Shabtai said in a statement. "In recent months, the Israel Police has been engaging in a series of creative activities to combat incidents of hatred against Christians in Jerusalem, utilizing technological means, skilled personnel, and dialogue with various communities. Freedom of worship is a cornerstone of our society in a democratic state, and the most recognized image worldwide in the Old City of Jerusalem, as well, as in Haifa, the Galilee, and Tiberias.

"Jerusalem represents all faiths and will remain so, while ensuring the safety of those who pray and visit from all religions."

This is a developing story.