Two IDF soldiers caught fighting in violent brawl in Hebron

Soldiers were documented assaulting each other during an operational activity. In a video that circulated on social media, one of the soldiers is seen on the ground while his comrade kicks him.

When he got up he was attacked again, knocking him back to the ground. Another soldier who was present at the scene attempted to separate the two.

According to preliminary findings, this incident occurred a few days ago at "Beit Hashalom" in Hebron. The IDF stated that the behavior displayed in the video is unacceptable and contrary to the values of the IDF. The identities of the soldiers are under investigation.

A major incident

It's worth noting that about ten months ago, a serious incident of violence, including physical assaults, occurred between soldiers of the Golani brigade and the Deputy Brigade Commander of the Nahal Brigade and a Liaison Officer at a military post in Har Hebron.

The incident began when the Liaison Officer referred to the Deputy Battalion Commander of the Golani unit as a "Golanchik Arse" in front of nearby troops.

As a result, the Golani Deputy Battalion Commander threatened that anyone who would allow the Liaison Officer to enter the post would have to remain on base for Shabbat.

Subsequently, the Deputy Battalion Commander of the Nahal Brigade and the Liaison Officer arrived at the post.

A soldier who was at the entrance prevented them from passing the security gate, an incident that was also captured on video. The Deputy Battalion Commander only approved the entry of the Nahal Deputy Brigade Commander and ordered that the Liaison Officer remain outside. At this point, the Liaison Officer called the Golani Deputy Brigade Commander and asked him to allow his entry.

The Liaison Officer did not give up and clashed with the soldier who was present. The soldier informed the Golani Deputy Battalion Commander about the confrontation.

Several officers, including a Company Commander and his deputy, arrived at the scene. The Golani Deputy Battalion Commander also arrived and allowed the Liaison Officer and the Nahal Deputy Brigade Commander to enter the post. However, tensions did not calm down at this point.

The Golani Deputy Brigade Commander at the scene identified the Nahal Deputy Battalion Commander and tried to prevent his entry as well. According to the allegations soldiers from the brigade who noticed the commotion attacked the Nahal Deputy Brigade Commander with kicks and punches.

At this point, the Nahal Deputy Brigade Commander and the Liaison Officer fled the scene.