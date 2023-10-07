Israeli opposition sends message of support, unity amid Hamas rockets

Israel's opposition leaders sent out a joint message of unity and support for the government on Saturday morning after Hamas surprised Israel with a barrage of rockets while the people of Israel celebrated Simchat Torah.

The message was sent out as constant sirens sounded in Israel with multiple sirens being sounded as far as Jerusalem.

"This is a difficult morning for the State of Israel," said the message. "We give full support to the IDF and the defense system. We are all united against terrorism and need to hit it with a heavy and determined hand. Hamas and every other terrorist organization that cooperates with it in the south or elsewhere must pay a heavy price for this attack. The international community must be enlisted against this terrorism."

"We support the citizens of Israel, the IDf soldiers, and all the security and emergency forces. We call on the citizens - listen to the instructions of the Home Front, look after yourselves, and together, we will overcome the terrorism.

"Right now, there is no opposition and coalition in Israel. We give full support to the defense forces for a strong response." The scene where a rocket fired from Gaza into Southern Israel, hit and caused damaged in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon. October 7, 2023. (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

Some MKs wrote messages in English for the international community

"The Hamas terrorist organization made a grave mistake this morning and launched a war against the State of Israel," said Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. "IDF troops are fighting the enemy at every location. I call on all of Israel’s citizens to follow security instructions. The State of Israel will win this war."

"This morning terrorists launched an unprovoked attack against Israel," said opposition leader Yair Lapid. "Our people were awoken by the sounds of sirens, shooting, and explosions. The rocket attacks against innocent civilians are relentless. The whole world must stand with Israel as we defend ourselves from terror."

Other politicians evoked the memory of the Yom Kippur war that broke out 50 years ago almost to the day. Then too, the war was a surprise that hit while Israel was celebrating a holiday.

"Our power is in our unity," said Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman. "Fifty years to the Yom Kippur war, and once again we find ourselves in a war for our home against the enemy. The Israeli government must exact a heavy price from Hamas and especially the leaders of Hamas. We must win the operation."

Meanwhile, the protest movement that demonstrated over the past nine months against the government announced that the weekly Saturday night protest was cancelled due to the situation.

The Brothers in Arms faction of the movement, which led thousands of reservists in announcing that they would no longer serve, called on all reservists to do their part.

"Brothers in Arms calls everyone who is needed to report for duty to defend Israel without hesitation," the group wrote. "Right now, the most important thing is the security of the country's citizens."