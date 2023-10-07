World leaders condemn Hamas violence, call for attacks to stop

World leaders called for an immediate cessation of violence on Saturday, as Hamas lobbed thousands of rockets at Israel and infiltrated southern communities, killing civilians and leading Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare that Israel is at war.

"I strongly condemn the terrorist attacks that are currently hitting Israel," French President Emmanuel Macron declared. "I express my full solidarity with the victims, their families, and those close to them."

Macron shared this sentiment on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly voiced Britain's firm position, asserting, "The UK unequivocally condemns the horrific attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians. The UK will always support Israel’s right to defend itself." British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak further amplified this sentiment, expressing his shock over the attacks and advising, "We're in contact with Israeli authorities, and British nationals in Israel should follow travel advice."

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also offered a firm condemnation of the Hamas-initiated attacks: "I strongly condemn the terrorist attacks against Israel from Gaza. Violence and rockets against innocent civilians must stop now. We stand in full solidarity with Israel and its right under international law to defend itself against terror."

EU: We unequivocally condemn the attacks by Hamas

The High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, had shared Europe's united perspective, emphasizing, "We unequivocally condemn the attacks by Hamas. This horrific violence must stop immediately. Terrorism and violence solve nothing. The EU expresses its solidarity with Israel in these challenging times."

Sweden's Foreign Affairs Minister, Tobias Billström, pinpointed the terrorist group behind the attacks, firmly stating, "There are no excuses for the violent attacks by terrorist group Hamas on Israel. They must stop immediately."

Belgium's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hadja Lahbib, urged for a return to dialogue.

He said, "Violence and terror only perpetuate suffering and hinder the path to dialogue. Our thoughts are with all those affected. We are monitoring the situation closely."

Even Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs took to X in response: "Ukraine strongly condemns the ongoing terrorist attacks against Israel, including rocket attacks against the civilian population in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. We express our support for Israel in its right to defend itself and its people."

Support also came from Moldova's Prime Minister Dorin Recean, who stated, "Moldova stands in solidarity with Israel following massive attacks on the Israel people. The widespread violence against innocent civilians must stop. In these difficult moments, we stand together against terrorism."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia emphasized the dangers of escalation: "Latvia strongly condemns the recent attacks by Hamas on Israel, leading to civilian casualties. Such attacks are regrettable and fuel escalation in a highly volatile situation."

Egypt, a key regional player, had issued a warning of "grave consequences" from escalating tensions and called for "maximum restraint and avoiding exposing civilians to further danger."