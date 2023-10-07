The bitter reality: Left or Right doesn't matter in war - comment

The picture is coming into focus.

Following the surprise attack by Hamas Saturday morning, Simchat Torah, on an unsuspecting Israel, there is clarity.The nation and its citizens will prevail.

The army will retaliate with its vast resources. Reservists in the massive call up will show up and defend their country. The pilots will fly their missions regardless of their earlier declarations.

The bitter political fighting between the Left and Right over the judicial reform will be put aside amid a wash of solidarity. The government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, will step up and do whatever is necessary. The weekly protests against the government will be put on hold. Party-goers flee from terrorists who entered from Gaza into a nature party. (credit: Walla. Screenshot)

Hamas will pay for what they have done

Whether via massive air attacks or a costly ground invasion, the IDF will make Hamas pay. The international community, led by the US and EU, will call for a ceasefire. The fighting will stop.

Eventually, there will be a new “normal,” whether Hamas is toppled or remains in power.

And then, there must be accountability.

And a realization that the government of Israel, obsessed with its remaking of the legal system and society, and drunk with power, does not have the best interests of the country at heart. Incompetent and arrogant, they brought us to this day.

After the fighting, it will be time for reckoning.