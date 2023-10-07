Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended an invitation to opposition leader Yair Lapid and former defense minister Benny Gantz to join an emergency government to manage the war, following Hamas' attack on Israel this past Saturday.

The announcement came after Israel faced a barrage of thousands of rockets in a surprise attack. Hamas militants also invaded Israel by crossing the border, subsequently taking control of several towns.

Throughout the day, more than 100 people were murdered. The IDF also confirmed that some Israelis had been kidnapped by Hamas and taken into Gaza.

Yesh Atid head MK Yair Lapid and National Unity head MK Benny Gantz. (credit: Courtesy, MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Lapid: "We must stand united against our adversaries"

In a statement on Saturday evening, Lapid expressed his openness to joining such an emergency government.

Lapid began his statement by offering condolences to the families of the victims and wishing the wounded a speedy recovery. He also urged citizens to follow the instructions of the security forces. "I’m not currently focused on assigning blame or questioning our preparedness," he said. "This is neither the time nor the place. We must stand united against our adversaries. Israel is at war. This will neither be a brief nor simple conflict. We're facing strategic challenges not seen in many years, with a real risk of it escalating to a multi-front war."

He mentioned that he had discussed the formation of a compact, specialized emergency government to manage the war with Netanyahu. "Prime Minister Netanyahu is aware that with the existing, highly polarized security cabinet, managing a war is not feasible," Lapid observed. "Israel needs the guidance of a skilled, seasoned, and accountable government. I am confident that former defense minister [Benny] Gantz would also align with such an administration."

Israel faced a severe setback today," Lapid added. "We all share the pain and anger. But nations and wars are not governed by emotions but by a clear, strategic grasp of the situation. For the sake of an emergency government that will tackle the situation with resolve and not be sidetracked, we must set politics aside until we triumph over our adversaries." Advertisement

Gantz later met with Netanyahu to discuss the possibility and subsequently considered the option. After their conversation, he convened with members of his National Unity party.

"We face a grim dawn in the State of Israel"

Earlier in the day, Israel's opposition leaders issued a joint statement, expressing unity and support for the government. The statement was released amid the constant blaring of sirens in Israel, with alerts reaching as far as Jerusalem.

"We face a grim dawn in the State of Israel," the message read. "Our unwavering support goes to the IDF and the defense system. United against terrorism, we must respond with force and resolution. Hamas, along with any terrorist faction allying with it, whether in the south or elsewhere, must bear the consequences of this onslaught. The global community must rally against this form of terror."

"We stand with the citizens of Israel, the IDF troops, and all security and emergency personnel. We urge citizens to heed the instructions of the Home Front Command, take care of yourselves, and together, we will overcome this terror."

"For the moment, Israel sees no division between opposition and coalition. We extend our full backing to the defense forces for a resolute response."

Some Members of the Knesset (MKs) penned messages in English addressing the international community.

"Hamas committed a grave error this morning by declaring war on the State of Israel," stated Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. "IDF soldiers are engaging the adversary at every turn. I urge all Israelis to comply with security guidelines. Israel will prevail."

Opposition leader Lapid remarked, "This dawn, terrorists initiated an unprovoked assault on Israel. Our populace was roused by sirens, gunfire, and detonations. The missile attacks on innocent civilians are ceaseless. The entire globe must support Israel in our defense against terrorism."

Other politicians recalled the Yom Kippur war, which began almost 50 years ago to the day, when Israel was taken by surprise during a holiday.

"Our strength lies in our unity," proclaimed Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman. "Fifty years post the Yom Kippur war, we again find ourselves defending our homeland from adversaries. The Israeli government must demand retribution from Hamas, especially its leaders. We have to emerge victorious from this operation."

Cancellation of weekly demonstration

Meanwhile, the protest movement that has been rallying against the government for the past nine months announced the cancellation of their weekly Saturday night demonstration due to the current situation.

The Brothers in Arms faction of the movement, which previously spearheaded a call for thousands of reservists to refrain from serving, is now urging all reservists to step up and serve.

"Brothers in Arms calls on everyone summoned to defend Israel to respond without hesitation," the group stated. "At this moment, the paramount concern is the safety of our nation's people."