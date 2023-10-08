In a symbolic display of international solidarity, an Israeli flag gently waved alongside both a German and an EU flag at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany on Sunday. This significant gesture came just a day after the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched major attacks on Israel, showcasing the interconnected nature of global politics and the deep-seated relationships between nations.

Not only governments showed support for Israel: Jewish communities worldwide are uniting in a powerful display of support and unity for the State of Israel.

The Jewish Federations of North America has announced that numerous Jewish Federations across the US and Canada are set to hold pro-Israel rallies throughout the coming week. Notable federations participating include:

A placard reading ''No EU payments to Palestinians/Hamas'' is held as Israel supporters protest, following Hamas' biggest attack on Israel in years, next to the Brandenburg Gate, in Berlin, Germany, October 8, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Liesa Johannssen)

- Jewish Community Foundation of Greater MetroWest NJ

- Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis

- Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans

- Jewish Community Federation of Richmond

- Jewish Federation of San Diego

- Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver

In tandem with the federations' efforts, Club Z, a Jewish youth movement recognized for its active stance on Israel and Jewish identity issues, has organized a series of rallies for Sunday, October 8th. Locations and times range from City Hall in Redwood City at 10 am to a unique assembly near the United Nations in Manhattan at 2 pm.

Highlighting concerns closer to home, the UK Board of Deputies of British Jews and Jewish Leadership Council (BOD and JLC) issued a statement expressing fears of a potential rise in antisemitism in the UK due to the conflict. They have also announced a vigil to honor the victims, scheduled for Monday, October 9th at 5 pm on Richmond Terrace opposite Number 10 Downing Street.

The Boston Jewish community will also be organizing an event titled Gathering in Solidarity With Israel Under Fire on Monday at the Parkman Bandstand on Boston Common. This gathering is spearheaded by the Combined Jewish Philanthropies, the Israeli American Council, and the Jewish Community Relations Council. They emphasized unity in their message, stating, "In times of crisis, we must stand together."

Furthermore, in a poignant act of remembrance, The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles and The Board of Rabbis of Southern California are organizing a "Vigil for Israel" on Sunday, October 8th, at the Stephen Wise Temple.

Australia's Victorian Jewish community has also shown immense solidarity. An event, Unite With Israel, will take place on Monday evening, expecting the presence of notable politicians. The Victorian Premier expressed solidarity by illuminating government buildings in blue and white, Israel's national colors.

German solidarity

Internationally, symbols of support have been evident. An Israeli flag was seen alongside a German and EU flag outside the Reichstag building in Berlin following the attacks by Hamas on Israel.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that Germany had amplified protection around Jewish institutions. In a strong show of support, he emphasized Israel's right to defend itself, though he called for restraint in escalating the conflict further.

Likewise, in France, security around synagogues and Jewish schools has been enhanced, with French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne underscoring the country's vigilance despite no specific threats.

REUTERS contributed to this report.