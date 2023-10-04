Do not let hardship push you to leave Israel - opinion

The events of the last nine months in Israel which, sadly, seem to have coalesced in the disappointing and, yes, frightening events in Tel Aviv on the eve of Yom Kippur, have been the catalyst for many people here to think of leaving Israel to live in another country.

Imagine that? After 2,000 years of praying for the return to the land promised to us by the Almighty in “our” Torah (thankfully it is one of our historical possessions that none of our enemies has yet to claim is not ours) and having the honor to be the generation that lives out that promise, large numbers of our brethren are now considering leaving. How is that possible? How did we get here?

According to recent press reports, 40% of Israelis are either applying for second passports, if eligible to do so, or can easily leave for other countries and are considering doing just that. Even if that number is somewhat inflated, it needs to make all of us question what has happened to our sense of mutual concern for the good and welfare of this land and our history.

For sure, we are going through a difficult and challenging phase, yet again. But yet again, it’s not the first time, and sadly, probably not the last time either.

And where are all those who have left – or are considering leaving – going? Cyprus, Greece, Germany. Yes, Germany, which has the fastest-growing Jewish population in Europe. More amazingly, Berlin, the seat of the former Nazi government, is the German city that has the fastest-growing Jewish population. Can one even fathom that?

Where to next?

Further west, the US is also an attractive destination. That is particularly amusing as people who I deal with there regularly in my work, have said that if Trump retakes the presidency in 2024, upwards of 25% of the population will consider emigrating, with Canada and Costa Rica being prime potential destinations. Perhaps the Israelis who leave here can buy those potentially vacant homes, eh?

But why are we leaving? Because the present government is intent on making changes to our judicial system that many of us believe will weaken our democracy? So what? Governments do not stay in power forever, especially here. Does anyone even remember a government that served a full term? Laws altered by one government can be replaced by the next government. Do we really believe that the fault line created by the actions of this government is so deep that it is not bridgeable? Seriously?

CONSIDER THIS…

A country that can rightly claim that there is probably not a single piece of electrical equipment in use anywhere in the world that has not been invented or improved by Israeli technology cannot bridge that fault line?

A country that hosts 60% of the world’s investment in cybersecurity can’t find a path to political compromise?

A country that found a way to take a remnant of religious life that existed at its inception and in 75 years created the largest center of Jewish learning in history cannot apply Talmudic logic to solving the challenges that confront us?

Really? Are we not better than this?

Life here is generally good with a high standard of living for most of the population and freedom to travel almost anywhere in the world without a problem. Add to that the fact that the majority of the world’s Jews now live here in Israel, which has created a dynamic where Diaspora Jews, frankly, could no longer easily thrive as Jews without a productive and buoyant Israel.

And of course, needless to say, but when the doors of the world shut us out again at some point, this time there needs to be a successful and functional country to which our brethren can return. And we do not need to create that, it is already in our hands.

In short, those of us living, working, and contributing to the success of this society that has made us a model for what a country can accomplish in just 75 years, have an obligation to remain here and continue to till the economic and social soil of Israel in order to give functional meaning to the words “never again.”

Almost 100 years ago, Menashe Oppenheim wrote a Yiddish song that began with the following words, “Vi ahin zol ikh geyn, az farshlosn iz yeyder tir?” loosely translated as:

To where shall I go? Who can answer me?

To where shall I go if every door is locked?

The world is big enough, but for me it feels quite small

But in a flash we are back, every brick in disarray, to where shall I go?

Today we know the answer, we are already here. What we have is not perfect and still needs a lot of work. But we have never had it better as a people since the fall of Jerusalem. Do we even dare to be part of the generation that runs away from that, rather than continuing to make it better? How dare we even contemplate that!!!!

Think what we will tell our grandchildren about what we did if we let that happen. I shudder to envision the look of disappointment in us that will be reflected in their faces – and so should everyone who is considering leaving.

Stay the course; the greener grass is slowly turning brown.

The writer is CEO of Atid EDI Ltd., an international business development consultancy, chair of the American State Offices Association in Israel, former board chair of the Pardes Institute of Jewish Studies, and past national president of the Association of Americans & Canadians in Israel.