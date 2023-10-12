Israel has just endured the deadliest terrorist attack in its short history, but contrary to the portrayal by global media, Israel has not yet entered a state of mourning.

This is unfortunate because Israel has not had the opportunity to grieve. In Judaism, there is a term called onen, the halachic status of someone who, in a state of profound shock is exempt from active mitzvot, such as praying and wearing tefillin, freeing them to focus on funeral preparations.

Regrettably, the chaos, trauma, and lack of leadership have compelled the Israeli public to step into the shoes of its leaders. If the IDF has not distributed food, average citizens will prepare gourmet meals for them; when there aren’t enough showers at an army base, neighbors of that base offer their own. If the government remains silent and active hasbara (public explanation) is still under discussion among an excessive number of government ministries, the remarkable and talented Start-Up Nation will fill that void, as it has been doing so efficiently.

Behind the scenes, a group of former Israeli intelligence and cyber personnel, as well as professional investigators, have voluntarily developed a system to attempt to trace missing individuals in a sophisticated and nearly impossible way. All of these initiatives are commendable.

But those responsible for these tasks should be the official authorities of the country, and they have been, at least in the public domain, lacking. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog are seen at the memorial service for the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Ella Ben Ami, whose father was abducted, expressed her distress in an interview to N12: “I watched a video of my abducted father, but I’m clueless about whether it was recorded in the Gaza Strip or Israel. There’s no information, no contact from the authorities, not even the basics to determine their whereabouts. We are left in the dark.”

Ben Ami is one of thousands of Israelis who have no idea what happened to their loved ones and have not received any information. Every interview with one of these hundreds of families concludes with them pleading for anyone from the government to speak to them.

Netanyahu took too long

It took Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu too long to address the public, and, when he did, the subtext was: ‘This is a tragedy, we will fight back, and we will ensure everyone is safe.’ There was no expression of, ‘We made a mistake, we missed something.’

We have yet to hear anyone take responsibility for the lack of communication or the slowness of the reaction of the security forces.

But then, on Tuesday, Israel finally heard a speech that lifted morale.

US President Joe Biden pledged unwavering support for the Jewish state as he condemned Hamas’ ISIS-like “slaughtering” of more than 1,200 civilians. “There are moments in this life when pure, unadulterated evil is unleashed on this world,” Biden said from the White House.

In his words, he was sensitive yet fierce, inspirational and deeply committed to Zionism. This manner of speaking is rarely heard from world leaders, unfortunately, even Israeli leaders. He detailed the attack: parents dying to protect children, babies killed, whole families murdered, and women assaulted. He distinguished between terrorists targeting civilians and the laws of war that democracies, such as Israel, uphold.

Many Israelis, from religious to secular, from Likud to Meretz, felt inspired and a bit safer. “The speech added a touch of vibrancy to our spirit,” haredi businessman Meir Gal tweeted. “I saw a leader deeply rooted in faith. I witnessed a president who embodies values I hold dear. His address was historic, compassionate, heartfelt, and genuine. He spoke with the protective assurance of an elder sibling, but in the most endearing way. It was unforgettable. Both he and the American nation will always remember it.”

Walla analyst Barak Ravid wrote that the speech “was the address millions of Israelis had been waiting for since the ‘Black Shabbat.’”

Another very Israeli-like quality highlighted this week, is Israeli hubris – excessive pride and dangerous overconfidence among Israeli military personnel and politicians.

Rabbi Baruch Zalman Melamed once wrote, “Sometimes pride takes root so deep that the proud person does not even realize that everybody is degrading him, and that those who honor him only do so outwardly.”

Our leaders have erred with pride and arrogance; the people of Israel are the true leaders. Social volunteering and activism have never been more organized, precise, effective, and pure. Biden’s words, quoting the late prime minister Golda Meir during his visit to Israel 50 years ago as a senator, have reminded many Israelis why they live in this biblical homeland: “Don’t worry, Senator Biden. We have a secret weapon here in Israel. We have no place else to go.”

Israel’s leaders are conspicuously absent, either remaining silent or too arrogant. Citizens, as well as diaspora Jews, have been raising funds, purchasing equipment, as well as food, clothing, and even weapons for the IDF and its soldiers. While this is commendable, why isn’t Israel ensuring that all of its soldiers’ families receive information about their whereabouts? Why are some soldiers scrounging for equipment?

Our leadership has failed, but our nation, every single volunteer or donor, is the true hero and, essentially, the leader of our country. When there is a vacuum, someone or something will fill it. Israel has suffered deeply in the past year, both emotionally and physically. Some of these amazing volunteers may soon become part of our leadership. We need them now because, as Jews, we have nowhere else to go.