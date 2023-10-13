Hamas posts footage of terrorists holding kidnapped Israeli children

Hamas has released new footage of what seems to show Israeli children they kidnapped during their murderous assault on southern Israel on Saturday.

The video, which was posted to a Hamas telegram channel, was captioned, “Hamas fighters, showing compassion for children in the midst of the Kibbutz ‘Holet’ battles on day one of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.”

During Hamas’ attack on Kibbutz Holit, thirteen Israelis were murdered.

BREAKING: Hamas released on Friday footage of terrorists holding Israeli toddlers and children on Saturday, during the mass infiltration and massacre of Israelis. pic.twitter.com/IhDU6U1ubH — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) October 13, 2023

As the identities of the children in the video have not yet been confirmed, it remains unclear if their parents were among those killed when they were taken.

Hebrew media sources reported on Friday that the footage from the recent Hamas video appears to show that Hamas has taken the Israeli children back into Gaza. Palestinian fighters from the armed wing of Hamas take part in a military parade to mark the anniversary of the 2014 war with Israel, near the border in the central Gaza Strip, July 19, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

Hamas being 'compassionate'

The Hamas video consists of a series of short clips that Hamas claims show their members being “compassionate.” Advertisement

In the first, a member of Hamas appears to wrap a bandage around the foot of a small child. In subsequent clips, men in body army, armed with assault rifles, carry small children, pat them on the back, and speak to them.

In a clip showing a terrorist rocking a little child back and forth in a stroller, the child can be heard crying.

The final clip included in the video shows a smiling child holding a cup of water.

In English, a man tells the child, “say ‘bismillah’ (in the name of Allah).” The child repeats “bismillah.”

“Yallah, drink,” the man tells the child. The child then proceeds to take a sip.

Israeli social media accounts have subsequently spread the video. Activist Emily Schrader posted it with the caption, "Not gruesome and yet one of the most sickening videos of this entire conflict. Disgusting Hamas savages kidnapping Israeli children from the south."

Activists and social media influencer Hananya Naftali also noted "Hamas publishes footage of its fighters keeping Israeli children as human shields in Gaza."