Palestinian family of man killed by Hamas: Gaza should be 'flattened'

The Tanabura family, a Palestinian family who were originally from Gaza and now live in Israel, said that Gaza should be “flattened” after their loved one was killed by Hamas in Sderot, according to an interview published by Sky News on October 14.

Amir Tanabura, 20, was murdered by Hamas terrorists in a filmed attack when he left the family home to buy cigarettes. The attack was then shared online, which is how the Tanabura family discovered the news of their loved one’s death.

Gazan-Israeli family want territory 'flattened' after brother shot dead by Hamas https://t.co/eGv78edRhR — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 14, 2023

Amir’s body was later discovered with multiple gunshot wounds. His family reported sneaking out to recover his body.

Israeli rescue workers work to remove dead bodies from near a destroyed police station that was the site of a battle following a mass-infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Sderot, southern Israel, October 11, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA)

Amir’s brother, Younes, recounted his brother’s final moments saying: "Three terrorists chased him, but he was unable to escape. They murdered him like that, for nothing, a good man who saw an injured person and wanted to help.”

The brothers of Amir Tanabura

All of Amir’s brothers described what a kind man he had been. Advertisement

"He had a heart of gold," said 17-year-old Avraham. "As they say, 'God takes only the best'. Next month, he should have turned 21."

"There was no mercy," Avraham told Sky. "They could have shot him once but no - they shot him several times, well after he died. He got a bullet, here, here, here."

"Hamas are murderers, they are terrorists. We should erase everybody, Gaza should be flattened. I have family in Gaza but I think Gaza should be flattened."