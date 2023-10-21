Gallant: Hezbollah decided to fight, is paying a price

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held an operational situation assessment in the IDF’s 91st Division, together with the division commander, brigade commanders and soldiers stationed in the northern region.

Gallant was briefed on the deployment of troops along the border and in nearby communities, as well as on defense and counterterrorism activities in the area.

"Hezbollah has decided to participate in the fighting, and is paying a price for it. We must be vigilant and prepare for every possible [scenario]. Great challenges await us," Gallant told the soldiers. "Your duty is to prepare for defense and for anything else that may be required. We are in a war, we had no choice. We will act wherever necessary and we will win this war.”

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant meeting members of the 91st Division, October 21, 2023. (credit: ARIEL HARMONI/DEFENSE MINISTRY)

'We will turn things around 180 degrees'

”Just two weeks ago, Hamas launched a war against us in the south. This war was designed to murder, kidnap, rape and harm children, Holocaust survivors, and women. Moreover, it [the attacks] was documented and published by Hamas, in order to deter the State of Israel," Gallant said. "We will turn thing around 180 degrees - the day of the attack will be remembered as the day that started the final and complete destruction of the Hamas terrorist organization.”

He added that, "The challenges ahead of us may increase, and we have to be ready for any scenario. The State of Israel, the defense establishment and the IDF are proud of you, and above all, we trust you.”

Gallant later met with mayors and councils in the north and helped them reinforce the authorities for managing the situation on the home front.