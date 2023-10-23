Birthright Israel provides relief for victims of missile attacks

Birthright Israel decided to offer over 450 displaced Israelis to stay at hotels, with the organization covering their lodging expenses. This initiative took place in the wake of the missile attacks affecting the southern and northern regions of Israel.

Amidst the ongoing conflict with Hamas, over 90 residents of Talmei Yaffe, an Ashkelon-area moshav that was heavily targeted by Hamas missiles, were moved to a hotel in Jerusalem. In response to Hezbollah’s missile attacks from Lebanon, the organization also transferred 185 individuals from northern Israel to a hotel in Tiberias. An additional 180 residents from the Ashkelon area have also been relocated.

Birthright Israel's education program spearheading these programs

These relocations are coupled with educational and recreational activities for the affected residents. Birthright Israel's education department, having previously assisted civilians during the second Lebanon war in 2006 and Operation Protective Edge in Gaza in 2014, is spearheading these programs.

Funding for these initiatives comes from a dedicated emergency fund, made possible through the generous contributions of Birthright Israel donors. Gidi Mark, the CEO of Birthright Israel, stated, "As the horrors of the recent attacks by Hamas become more apparent, Birthright Israel remains committed to supporting the families affected. Our aim is to provide some semblance of stability to their upturned lives." A convoy of Israeli tanks at sunset near the southern Israeli border with Gaza, October 12, 2023. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

The organization is committed to providing further relief services, including welfare, equipment, and food to families affected by the conflict. The recent invasion by Hamas, which resulted in the tragic loss of 1,400 Israeli lives, has deepened the organization’s resolve to assist those in immediate need of support and relocation.

Birthright Israel, known for offering transformative experiences and internships in Israel for young adults from the Diaspora, has a particular bond with the southern communities. The organization has always endeavored to introduce young individuals to both the ancient roots and modern marvels of the nation.

The relocations were made possible thanks the generous support of Judy and Michael Steinhardt, the Nash family, Jewish Federations of North America, and more.