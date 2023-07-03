The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

President Herzog celebrates 75 years of Israel at the annual Taglit gala

President Herzog champions Taglit at the 75th Israel founding anniversary gala, amidst surging global interest.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 3, 2023 03:35
President and First Lady Herzog with Taglit CEO Gidi Mark and Dr. Miriam Adelson, July 2, 2023. (photo credit: KOBY GIDON / GPO)
President and First Lady Herzog with Taglit CEO Gidi Mark and Dr. Miriam Adelson, July 2, 2023.
(photo credit: KOBY GIDON / GPO)

In an evening charged with the weight of history, the annual Taglit gala event was held this Sunday, marking the 75th year of Israel’s founding. President Isaac Herzog was in attendance, delivering a keynote address expressing his appreciation towards the Taglit project for its significant contributions. 

The President began his speech by stating, “Tonight we are celebrating an impressive and truly amazing project that has brought together a million Jewish youth from the Diaspora. Each nation has deep rooted aspects of their identity and character – and the Jewish people have a profound connection to their national home, the State of Israel.”

Highlighting the importance of connections fostered by Taglit, President Herzog noted, “We know that Taglit has created imaginative connections among Jews from around the world, and between Jews and Israelis. This connection is tangible, immense, and profound. It helps build the crucial bond within the Jewish people, a small nation facing immense challenges both externally with many communities worldwide, and internally within its own nation state, which itself faces numerous challenges. It is important to integrate the story of the Jewish people into the story of the State of Israel.”

A high demand for Taglit 

In concluding his address, President Herzog said, “I wish for all of us, that beyond conflicts or internal divisions, and despite the difficult challenges we face, to find strength and also to find encouragement and joy in Israel's 75th year. A project like Taglit breaks down barriers, lifts us up and helps us flourish, and connects us to the wonderful Jewish people living throughout the world. Thank you very much."

Taglit CEO Gidi Mark also addressed the event. He stated, “This year we see greater importance than ever in the annual Taglit gala event. We are experiencing unprecedented demand for registration, and in addition to the 25,000 participants who will come for tours in Israel by the end of the year, there is a waiting list of around 25,000 more young people whom we are unable to accommodate without additional resources.” 

The Israeli flag flying above Jerusalem's Old City. (credit: Levi Meir Clancy/Unsplash) The Israeli flag flying above Jerusalem's Old City. (credit: Levi Meir Clancy/Unsplash)

Mark added, “Taglit creates tens of thousands of ambassadors for the State of Israel every year, who continue to serve as a growing support network for Israel worldwide.”

Also present at the event, Dr. Miriam Adelson expressed her continued support for the Taglit project. She said, “The investment in Taglit is an investment in our children, grandchildren, and all future generations. My late husband Sheldon Adelson and I used to say that Taglit is the highest-yielding investment: the eternity of the Jewish people.

"Taglit has brought close to a million people here so far, and each one of them will say that Taglit has changed their lives, and each one of them is more determined to defend Israel. This is a path that needs to be nurtured, and the more people who walk on it, the better.”



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Family of Titan victim outraged by submarine-themed ball at his college

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
3

Mossad abducted terror leader inside Iran to thwart Cyprus attack

Iran's police forces stand on a street in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023
4

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
5

Wagner shot down one of few Russian command aircraft in revolt - UK

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by