US warns Israel on extremist settler violence, 'like gasoline on fire'

The United States twice publicly warned Israel this week to put a halt to extremist settler violence against Palestinians.

“We must not go back to the status quo where extremist settlers can attack and terrorize Palestinians in the West Bank,” the US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Friday in a public address she delivered to the plenum on the Gaza war.

On Wednesday US President Joe Biden also spoke out on the issue.

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden speaks during his visit to Israel, October 2023 (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

Extremist settlers alarm Biden

“I continue to be alarmed about extremist settlers attacking Palestinians in the West Bank that — pouring gasoline on fire is what it’s like,” he said during a joint press conference with the Australian Prime Minister in Washington.

“They’re attacking Palestinians in places that they’re entitled to be, and it has to stop. They have to be held accountable. And it has to stop now,” he said.

According to the United Nations Office of the Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, there have been 146 settler attacks against Palestinians. Out of those attacks, Palestinians were injured in 22 incidents and Palestinian property was damaged in 100 incidents, OCHA explained. On average that amounts to seven incidents a day, OCHA explained.