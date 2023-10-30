Netanyahu: Israel needs global support to battle Hamas on West’s behalf

Israel needs global support in its military campaign to oust Hamas from Gaza to safeguard both Israel and the Western world, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his government on Monday at its weekly meeting.

“We’ve made it clear that we are not only fighting our war, but also their war; because if Hamas is not defeated, then the axis of evil will win,” Netanyahu said.

He spoke on the 24th day of the war, as the call for a ceasefire grew and even the United States, which has staunchly supported Israel’s military campaign called for a humanitarian pause.

Netanyahu in his remarks to the cabinet, expanded on what has been his message since Hamas infiltrated Israel on October 7, killing 1,400 people and taking over 239 of them hostage.

"If the axis of evil wins, The free world will lose. The Western world and the entire Arab world will lose, and humanity will face a great threat," he stated.

Israel’s battle, he said, is “a war for our existence,” Netanyahu said, adding that a strong diplomatic initiative is needed to to ensure Israeli receives the backing it needs, for what will a long campaign, Netanyahu said.

Operation Swords of Iron

The military campaign against Hamas has included an aerial and now a ground campaign, Netanyahu stated."We have set a clear goal to destroy the military and governmental capabilities of Hamas. We are doing this systematically," he stressed.

At the same time the IDF is working to prevent Hezbollah from opening a second front against Israel from its northern border with Lebanon.

To Hezbollah he stated, “you will make the mistake of your life” by embarking on a war with Israel.“You will receive a blow that you cannot even imagine,” he stated.

Israel is also continuing its efforts to free the hostages, he stated.

Separately, he said, Israel has worked with the US to allow a certain amount of humanitarian aid to enter Gaza through Egypt’s Rafah crossing. It is also encouraging Palestinians in northern Gaza to move to “safe zones” in the south of the Strip, he said.