The judicial system is considering establishing special courts to try the Hamas terrorists who took part in the October 7 massacre, KAN news reported on Friday.

The attorney general, the State Attorney's Office, the Courts Administration, and the State Prosecutor's Office believe that a normal court is not the correct procedure for trying the terrorists involved in the massacre.

The Justice Ministry is examining legislation that would authorize a special court to try the Hamas terrorists.

The judicial system intends to use the trial in order to present to the world the goals of the assault, the roots of the attack, the financiers behind the attack, and the operations of the terrorist organization.

The Justice Ministry told KAN in response to the report that "For obvious reasons, it is not possible to refer to the publications in relation to the investigative and legal activities that are being carried out these days." The destruction caused by Hamas terrorists in Kibbutz Kissufim on October 7, 2023, near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel, November 1, 2023. (credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)

Another trial aimed at bringing international attention to crimes against humanity

The trial may be intended to replicate the trial of Adolf Eichmann, which was broadcast on television internationally to bring attention to the crimes of the Nazis.

Eichmann was tried under the 1950 Nazis and Nazi Collaborators Law, which made people who had committed crimes against the Jewish people, crimes against humanity, and war crimes liable to the death penalty and other penalties.