Families of Gaza captives vow to not return home until hostages do

In a plea for the return of the abducted and missing, families of the captives have vowed to not return to their homes until the hostages are returned safely, Israeli media said Friday.

Families of the 241 confirmed hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip have vowed to remain at the headquarters for the Hostages and Missing Families Forum until their family members have returned.

In order to do so, they prepared supplies including tents, sleeping bags, and mattresses to camp out at Hostage Square.

At the Sha'ar Shaul at the Kirya in Tel Aviv, families vowed support for those still missing. "From the evening until all the abductees return - no one is going home," according to the forum. They plan to remain there 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"They are barricading themselves until they return; the families of the abductees are moving to sleep in front of the cabinet," leaders of the movement said. A symbolic Shabbat dinner table is set as families of hostages vow to not return home until their loved ones are freed. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)

Rally dedicated to Nahal Oz captives

Thousands gathered in support for Friday night's rally, which was led by survivors and families from Nahal Oz.

Supporters remained there throughout the day, continuously while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the security cabinet, according to Israeli media.

The rally also hosted a Shabbat reception, hosting speakers related to those abducted specifically from Kibbutz Nahal Oz, followed by a choir performance, Israeli media reported.