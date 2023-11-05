Israel won’t agree to any ceasefire activity in the Gaza war without the return of the hostages, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a visit to the Ramon Air Force base, as he explained that he is delivering this message both to the countries allies and enemies.

“I also want you to know that there is one thing that we will not do - there will be no ceasefire without the return of the captives,” Netanyahu told the pilots. The very idea of doing that “has to be removed from the conversation,” he added.

“We this to both our enemies and our friends. We will continue [the battle] until we have defeated them [our enemy]. We have no alternative. I think today everyone understands that,” he said.

Netanyahu spoke amid growing pressure from the international to press Israel to accept a mechanism for a series of humanitarian pauses, but Israel has feared this will become a de-facto cease fire. Hamas has assured that close to 10,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza related violence.

Qatar calls for 'period of calm' in Gaza

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the Ramon airbase in southern Israel on November 5, 2023 (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Qatar's foreign ministry said on Sunday that without a "period of calm" in Gaza its mediators would not be able to secure the release of Israeli hostages held there.

At issue is the fate of over 240 captives, including foreign nationals, which Hamas took hostage when it infiltrated an attack on southern Israel, killing over 1,400 people.

Majed Al Ansari, Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson told reporters.

"Any hostage release has to be linked to a period of calm that allows for the hostage release to work, which is something we have not seen for a while,"

Qatar in coordination with US led mediation talks with Hamas, Israeli officials

The Gulf state of Qatar has, in coordination with the US, led mediation talks with Hamas and Israeli officials over the release of hostages.

Qatar's Prime Minister said on Sunday that the negotiations were at risk of failing because of Israel's attacks and misinformation circulating about the talks.

"The process of this mediation is at risk in light of the spread of false reports and leaks about the negotiations, in addition to the complexity of the field situation due to the practices of the Israeli occupation army," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who also serves as foreign minister, said at a press conference with his French counterpart in Doha.

Qatar, which has faced criticism over its hosting of top Hamas officials and a political office, said the group's presence in Doha serves as a "channel for peace."

"It is a channel that is used for the mediation of the release of hostages, the exit of the foreign nationals and in various aspects of the mediation that is taking place. So I don't foresee any reason to close that channel now," Al Ansari said