Blinken: Gaza ceasefire will allow Hamas to regroup, rearm

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday both Washington and Arab states believe the status quo of a Hamas-controlled Gaza cannot continue and that he has discussed with his Arab counterparts how to chart a better path forward towards a two-state solution.

Speaking at a news conference in Amman, alongside his Egyptian and Jordanian counterparts, the top US diplomat also said Washington was worried about violence by extremist settlers in the West Bank. Anti-war protesters raise their ''bloody'' hands behind US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on President Biden's $106b. national security supplemental funding request to support Israel and Ukriane, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, October 31, 2023. (credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

No support for a ceasefire from Blinken

The United States believes that a ceasefire in Israel's military offensive in Gaza would leave Palestinian terrorist group Hamas in place and allow it to regroup and carry out similar attacks to the one on Oct. 7, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday.

That attack killed more than 1,400 people, the worst assault in Israel's history. Blinken made his comments at a news conference in Amman, alongside his Jordanian and Egyptian counterparts who have repeatedly urged for an immediate cessation of hostilities.