Jack Lew becomes 22nd ambassador of the United States to Israel

In a speedy break with custom, Jack Lew, the 22nd ambassador of the United States to Israel, on Sunday presented his credentials to President Isaac Herzog.

This was not the first departure from protocol since Lew’s arrival in Israel on Friday, together with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

While still under the status of ambassador-designate, Lew hit the ground running by participating with Blinken in a meeting of Israel’s war cabinet.

Until an ambassador-designate presents credentials to the president of the state, certain limitations are placed on his or her ability to function. But such limitations were waived in Lew’s case, and given the current crisis.

Similarly, while ambassadors of other countries sometimes wait for as long as three months or longer to present their credentials, special provisions are almost always made for the ambassador of the United States. US Ambassador Jack Lew presenting credentials, November 5, 2023 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The usual practice is for the president to accept the credentials of four to six ambassadors in the course of a morning, but the US ambassador is almost always a solo act.

Credentials are usually presented per the chronological order of the arrival of each ambassador in Israel. Last month, 13 ambassadors had been waiting to present their letters of credence, and in an unusual move, and deference to the circumstances, all 13 presented their credentials one after the other on the same day. Advertisement

A toned down affair

The usual pomp and ceremony that is part and parcel of the ambassador’s great day, was absent in Lew’s case.

There was no military honor guard, no IDF or police band playing the national anthems of both countries and no red carpet other than a small rug at the entrance to the main hall on which the wind had scattered autumn leaves.

Ordinarily, members of the maintenance staff at the President’s Residence are busy vacuuming the red carpet before the arrival of any dignitary. This time, there was no need.

In officially welcoming Lew, Herzog remembered to thank Charge d’affaires Stephanie Hallett, who has been acting ambassador since July.

Although Herzog had already met Lew, they went through the usual introduction formalities, with Chief of State Protocol Gil Haskel doing the honors.

Herzog said that he was well aware of Lew’s record of public service and his deep commitment to Israel and the Jewish People. “Never has American friendship been more evident or more valued than it is today,” he declared.

Herzog was profuse in his appreciation for the support received from US President Joe Biden and from Blinken, as well as the bipartisan support from America in general.

“We are grateful for everything the United States of America has done for us and is doing as we speak. We will never forget it,” said Herzog.

The president apologized to Lew for not giving him the full welcoming ceremony, “but we both know that you have arrived here at a tipping point for Israel and the region and maybe for the world.”

Turning to the October 7 massacre by Hamas, Herzog said that it was a barbaric event that had changed Israel forever. He reiterated that Hamas is a terrorist organization that uses its civilian population as human shields and conceals its forces in ambulances.

Herzog noted that on Saturday, Israeli forces were opening a humanitarian corridor to get Palestinian civilians to safety when they were attacked by Hamas. He emphasized that the war is not just between Israel and Hamas, but whether the world will accept the violation of the basic values of human beings.

Herzog also referred to the hostages being held by Hamas and repeated President Biden’s description of the terrorist organization, which he said is evil. He noted that there are American citizens among the hostages.

Acknowledging that he had come at a difficult time, Lew said that it is “a profound honor” to represent the United States as ambassador to Israel. “These are not normal times and this is not a normal transition,” he said. “I am told it’s the shortest time from a vote in the Senate to arriving in a country – reflecting the urgency of the moment.”

He had been raised, he continued, with a deep appreciation of the importance of Israel, and throughout his career in government he had worked to deepen the US-Israel relationship, to meet critical immediate security needs, and also to build enduring approaches that would span many years.

He had met that morning, he said, with families of the hostages, “and there are no words to explain the pain they feel and we share.”

Working for the release of the hostages including the Americans will be a top priority, he pledged.

Quoting President Biden, Lew said: “Israel has a right and indeed a responsibility to defend this nation and its people in a manner that reflects the values that we share.”

America remains committed to providing that support, said Lew. He also made the point that “even during a time of crisis, we must remain focused on the long-term strategic challenges that will shape a future of greater stability and security with better opportunities for all people of goodwill regardless of religion. There’s much to do, and we’ll do it together.”

The final sentence that he left in the message that he wrote in the presidential guest book was “with prayers for peace and security in days to come.”

Earlier in the day, Herzog had met with Hungarian President Katalin Novak, who came to Israel to demonstrate her solidarity on the 30th anniversary day of the Hamas massacre.

In the Jewish religion, thirty days is the second traditional period of mourning for the deceased after shiva, and often the date on which tombstones are consecrated in Israel, though traditionally in the Diaspora the tombstone is put up in the 11th month.

Herzog had requested the public to light a memorial candle on Sunday as a sign of mourning for the victims of Hamas, and the brave soldiers who have fallen in the war against Hamas. The candle also represents a light of hope for the future.

There is a strong possibility that Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelensky will also come to Israel this week. Zelensky’s problems have multiplied since the Hamas assault on Israel. Media focus has to a large extent shifted from the Russian-Ukrainian war to the Israel-Hamas war and the situation in Gaza, which makes it increasingly difficult for Zelensky to influence the international court of public opinion.

Blinken warned last week that people are already forgetting the horror of what Hamas perpetrated on October 7. Every new war turns the public focus away from other wars that are still taking place.