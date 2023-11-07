Education minister urges int'l higher education bodies to condemn Hamas

Hamas should be strongly condemned by higher education institutions, Education Minister Yoav Kisch told academic bodies around the world in an open letter on Tuesday.

Kisch began by expressing the trauma Israel has experienced since October 7.

"Alongside unbearable sorrow and grief for the loss of loved ones, and the abduction of innocent people, we are still in deep shock at the sheer brutality unleashed and barely coming to grips with the new reality," he wrote.

He went on to explain that the beginning of the academic year has been postponed due to 30% of students and faculty being called up and some institutions closer to Gaza being hit heavily by the loss of staff.

"Meanwhile, we hear alarming reports from across the globe of growing support, also in academic campuses, for the terrorist group Hamas that inflicted, and documented, unimaginable barbarous acts against our people," the letter continues. "Let there be no doubt: The heinous massacre that took place under Hamas guidance is a crime against humanity."

Kisch continued by explaining that higher education is where modern democratic values are upheld and taught and that the message conveyed to students will shape the future.

"It is our duty to make sure that we convey the right message and clearly denounce the unspeakable atrocities perpetrated by Hamas and Hamas itself," he wrote.

The letter ended by saying that terrorism and brutality cannot be the way forward and that anyone who stands for peace in the Middle East must condemn it.

"Let us stand together against terrorism," it concluded. "Let us make sure the values we cherish are protected. It is our only hope for a better future for all."