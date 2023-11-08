Regular consumption of terrorist content will be punishable by a year in prison after the Knesset passed an amendment on the matter to the laws to fight terrorism on Wednesday in a 17-4 vote.

The new amendment will be valid for two years and prohibits the regular consumption of online posts related to terrorist organizations that include direct calls for terrorism; praise, glorification, or encouragement to carry out terror attacks; or documentation of a terror attack.

The law doesn't apply to people who consume these posts accidentally or innocently, in order to inform the public, in an effort to prevent terrorism, or as research.

ISIS or Hamas-related content

The law relates to the consumption of content specifically from ISIS and Hamas but allows the justice minister to add other terrorist organizations if they become relevant.

Ra'am and Hadash-Ta'al submitted concessions to the law, saying that it was specifically targeting Arabs and trying to worsen the tensions between Arabs and Jews in Israel as well as that it hampers freedom of speech. Ra'am ended up dropping its concessions and Hadash-Ta'al's didn't pass after they were all voted 4-13.